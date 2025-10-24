HOUSTON - A woman is alleging an employee at Super Nails & Spa drilled through her nail during a manicure.
Alleging gross negligence, Danyelle Fulle.r filed her suit on Oct. 20 in Harris County District Court.
According to her lawsuit, on Feb. 14 Fuller visited Super Nails for a routine manicure, during which a technician drilled through the nail of her little finger down into the nail bed, causing her intense pain.
A staff member applied an ointment that caused a burning sensation and worsened the pain.
Fuller claims her injury worsened in the days after the incident, compelling her to seek medical care to treat her ongoing pain, infection and nerve damage.
She is seeking less than $250,000 in damages.
The law firm of Thompson Stam represents her.
Case No. 2025-80072
A family is claiming their apartment ceiling collapsed on them while they were sleeping.
Seeking up to $1 million in damages, Joshua Sanchez and two others filed suit against Franco Properties on Oct. 21 in Harris County District Court.
According to the lawsuit, on Nov. 4, 2024, the plaintiffs were asleep in the bedroom of their apartment when the ceiling suddenly collapsed, falling onto them and injuring them.
The exposed ceiling also showed signs of mold, posing a health risk to the plaintiffs.
The defendant allegedly failed to address the unsafe conditions, forcing the plaintiffs to vacate the property for their safety.
The plaintiffs are asserting negligence and are represented by Benjamin Roberts Law.
Case No. 2025-80129
Ricky Morris Jr. is suing METRO for injuries he allegedly received when a bus driver took off before he was properly seated.
The suit, which seeks up to $250,000 in damages, was filed on Oct. 20 in Harris County District Court.
According to the lawsuit, Morris was attempting to sit down in a handicap seat when the bus driver accelerated, causing him “to go flying” into a metal bar.
The suit is alleging negligence and seeks damages for Morris’ medical expenses, mental anguish, impairment, lost wages and disfigurement.
The Daspit Law Firm represents him.
Case No. 2025-79949