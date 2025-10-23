AUSTIN – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a comment on behalf of a multistate coalition of 14 attorneys general to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission supporting a petition requiring proof of citizenship to vote.
The group of AGs filed the comment October 20 in support of a rulemaking petition filed by the America First Legal Foundation that seeks to amend EAC regulations to strengthen the integrity of federal elections by requiring documentary proof of United States citizenship on federal voter registration forms.
“It’s imperative that only eligible U.S. citizens are registering and voting in our elections,” Paxton said. “Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of our Republic, and every illegal vote dilutes the voice of law-abiding American citizens.
“We must require proof of citizenship to protect the voice of the true American people, which is why I’m leading this national coalition in supporting AFL's rulemaking petition.”
Paxton’s comment argues that the current registration system, which is based solely on self-attestation of citizenship, fails to protect voter rolls from illegal registrations. It urges the EAC to amend its regulations under the National Voter Registration Act to allow states to properly verify citizenship and better maintain accurate voter lists and to update the federal voter registration form to require proof of citizenship when registering to vote.
In the multistate comment, Paxton highlights President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14248, “Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections,” that was issued earlier this year. The Executive Order directs federal agencies to preserve the integrity of American elections.
Paxton said he stands with Trump in this initiative and notes that requiring proof of citizenship would reduce administrative burdens on states and strengthen confidence in the election process.
Joining Paxton in signing the letter were the AGs of Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota and West Virginia.