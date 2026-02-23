AUSTIN – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against an online retailer for selling chest binders to Texas girls as young as nine-years-old.
Paxton’s office says Lola Olivia, which is based in New York City, sells the chest binders to young girls without informing them that they could be subjected to no less than 28 different medical conditions, including permanently harming their breasts, causing back and chest pain, shortness of breath and even rib fracture.
Chest binders have also been shown to compromise lung function and cause difficulty breastfeeding later in life, according to Paxton’s office, which also says Lola Olivia’s malicious actions expose Texas kids to irreparable bodily harm.
“‘Transitioning’ a minor is child abuse, and any corporation doing it will face swift and unrelenting justice,” Paxton said. “It’s unconscionable that there are people in this world who are trying to make a fortune by hurting kids, but that’s exactly what’s going on here.
“I will be bringing the full force of the law against Lola Oliva for misleading Texans about the extreme harm that its products cause our kids.”
Chest binders are classified as Class I medical devices regulated by federal law and pose a significant threat to girls’ health, but Paxton’s office says Lola Olivia illegally markets its chest binders as “safe and effective” for young children.
The lawsuit, filed in Scurry County District Court, claims Lola Olivia has violated Texas’ consumer protection laws banning false, misleading or deceptive advertising by, among other illegal actions, refusing to disclose safety risks to children.
Paxton is seeking a temporary restraining order, injunctive relief and more than $1 million in monetary relief, including civil penalties.
This week, Paxton also filed a lawsuit against Children’s Health System of Texas, the country’s seventh-largest pediatrics hospital, and Jason Jarin, a Dallas-area pediatric doctor, for hurting kids by performing illegal “transition” procedures and engaging in Medicaid fraud in violation of Texas law.