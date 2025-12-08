AUSTIN - With New Year’s around the corner, many Americans will make resolutions to lose weight, which means new wardrobes for those who follow through. And while dropping a few pounds usually means better health, Attorney General Ken Paxton suspects a clothing retailer is jeopardizing the health of Americans.
Last week, Paxton announced that he is investigating global fast-fashion retailer Shein US Services LLC Corporation and its affiliates for potential violations of Texas law related to unethical labor practices and the sale of unsafe consumer products.
Fast-fashion businesses focus on rapidly producing inexpensive, trendy clothing.
“Safe, non-toxic material and products are another key ingredient to the Make America Healthy Again movement,” Paxton said. “Any company that cuts corners on labor standards or product safety, especially those operating in foreign nations like China, will be held accountable.”
The Make America Healthy Again movement is a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services initiative spearheaded by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy. It seeks to reform America’s food, health and scientific systems to identify the root causes of the chronic disease epidemic.
Shein generated more than $30 billion in global revenue in 2023. The company operates primarily online, offering a vast range of clothing, accessories, and home decor products.
Although the company promotes itself as a responsible and innovative retailer, Paxton says numerous reports have raised serious concerns about its reliance on forced labor, the use of unsafe product materials, and deceptive marketing practices.
“Texans deserve to know that the companies they buy from are ethical, safe, transparent, and not exploiting workers or selling harmful products,” Paxton said. “I will not allow cheap, dangerous, foreign goods to flood America and jeopardize our health.”
The investigation will determine whether Shein’s supply chain and manufacturing practices violate Texas law by using toxic or hazardous materials, misleading consumers about product safety, and misleading consumers about ethical sourcing.
The investigation will also examine the company’s data collection and privacy practices, which may pose risks to millions of American consumers.