AUSTIN - The State Bar of Texas has released its latest Disciplinary Actions report, showing that a trio of attorneys have been hit with suspensions.
On March 3, Chad Peter Van Brunt of College Station accepted a six-month fully probated suspension. An investigatory panel found that on Jan. 19, 2018, Van Brunt was retained to file a writ of habeas corpus for a client.
He received a total of $16,000 to file the writ and agreed to represent the client until the disposition of the writ, but he failed to file a writ of habeas corpus on behalf of his client.
Van Brunt was ordered to pay $16,000 in restitution and $500 in attorney fees and costs.
On May 7, Clayten Howard Hearrell of Manvel accepted a judgment of fully probated suspension.
The 239th Brazoria County District Court found that Hearrell failed as a prosecutor in a criminal case to timely disclose to the defense all evidence or information known to the prosecutor that tended to negate the guilt of the accused or mitigate the offense, failed to disclose to the defense and to the court all unprivileged mitigating information known to the prosecutor.
Hearrell was ordered to pay $446.43 in attorney fees and direct expenses.
On May 6, Bryce Carpenter of Manor accepted a six-month fully probated suspension. An investigatory panel of the District 9 Grievance Committee found that in July 2021, Carpenter’s firm began associating with an attorney licensed in Texas (John Doe) and provided him with a firm phone number, a firm email, access to the firm’s Client Relationship Management software (CRM), and access to the firm’s IOLTA account.
The panel also found that while associated with Carpenter’s firm, Doe took on personal injury claims arising in Missouri and associated local counsel for cases that required litigation.
In 2024, a Missouri resident hired Carpenter’s firm to represent her in a personal injury matter that arose out of an accident occurring in St. Louis. Carpenter and Doe failed to notify the client that they were not licensed in Missouri.
In addition, Carpenter and/or Doe settled the personal injury matter without the client’s consent and affixed the client’s signature to a full and final release of all claims without her permission.
Carpenter was ordered to pay $500 in attorney fees and costs.