HOUSTON - A Texas man is suing the Union Pacific Railroad Company for injuries he received after a train track switch he went to throw failed to ‘move efficiently’ and caused him injuries.
Seeking more than $1 million in monetary relief, Joseph Vossler filed his suit against UPR on June 29 in Harris County District Court.
According to his lawsuit, Vossler worked as a conductor for Union Pacific. On June 18, 2025, he was working near milepost 231 in the company’s Ennis Subdivision. As part of his duty that day, he was required to throw a switch to align the railroad tracks for UPR’s train.
“Upon trying to operate the switch, Mr. Vossler was injured when the switch failed to function properly as Mr. Vossler tried to throw it,” the suit states. “Mr. Vossler experienced injuries to his right arm because of the subject switch’s failure to move efficiently when Mr. Vossler tried to operate it.”
As a result of his injuries, Vossler claims his ability to earn a living working for Union Pacific has been limited, and he has suffered physical and mental injuries because of the stress and anxiety caused by the company’s alleged wrongful conduct.
Vossler further claims that UPR negligently and carelessly failed to provide him with a reasonably safe place to work in violations of FELA.
He also asserts that he “was a person of sound and robust health and physical strength” prior to the incident.
Vossler is suing for his past and future physical pain, mental anguish, lost earnings and benefits in the past, loss of future wage-earning capacity, physical impairment, medical expenses and loss of enjoyment of life.
He is also suing for his court costs, plus post-judgment interest.
Attorneys Michael Doyle, Patrick Dennis, Jeffrey Avery and Patrick Doyle of Doyle Dennis Avery in Houston represent him.
Case No. 2026-43270