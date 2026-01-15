JEFFERSON CITY — Americans for Prosperity Missouri unveiled its 2026 legislative agenda as the Missouri General Assembly begins a new session, outlining an expansive set of priorities centered on tax reduction, regulatory reform, education freedom and what the organization describes as restoring economic and individual liberty across the state.
The agenda follows what the group characterized as a successful 2025 legislative session, during which several AFP-backed measures were enacted into law.
According to Americans for Prosperity Missouri, the organization is entering the 2026 session with a primary focus on reducing Missouri’s state income tax to zero, expanding school choice and education freedom initiatives and passing a state-level version of the REINS Act to limit the rulemaking authority of executive agencies.
The group argues these changes are necessary to keep Missouri competitive with neighboring states and to reduce what it calls excessive burdens on families, workers and businesses.
AFP-Missouri State Director Gary Hollis said the agenda is intended to position Missouri as a regional leader in economic opportunity and personal freedom.
“Our 2026 Legislative Agenda, though broad and sweeping, is laser focused on one thing: making sure Missouri continues to be the best place in the Midwest to live, work, start a business, and raise a family,” Hollis said in a statement.
He added that the organization looks forward to working with Gov. Mike Kehoe and lawmakers who support reducing taxes, limiting government involvement and removing barriers to opportunity.
The agenda document frames taxes as the central challenge facing Missouri families and businesses, citing concerns about income, property, and personal property taxes.
AFP-Missouri argues that Missouri must begin what it describes as a clear path toward eliminating the state income tax, asserting that doing so would leave families with more disposable income and make the state more attractive to employers and workers.
The document also calls for reforms to property taxes, including caps on increases, higher voter turnout requirements for tax hikes and the creation of a homestead exemption for primary residences.
Personal property taxes, particularly those applied to vehicles and business equipment, are another major focus of the agenda.
AFP-Missouri contends that such taxes prevent families and business owners from ever truly owning their property and disproportionately affect lower-income households.
The organization is advocating for reforms or elimination of those taxes as part of its broader tax reform strategy.
In addition to tax policy, the agenda places significant emphasis on regulatory reform.
AFP-Missouri is calling for passage of a Missouri version of the REINS Act, which would require legislative approval for major administrative rules.
The group argues that unelected agencies currently wield too much power and that increased legislative oversight is necessary to ensure accountability.
The agenda also supports regulatory sunset provisions, occupational licensing reform, and measures aimed at reducing compliance costs for small businesses and farmers.
Education freedom is another central pillar of the 2026 agenda. AFP-Missouri is seeking further expansion of school choice programs, including continued growth of the Missouri Empowerment Scholarship, also known as MO Scholars.
The organization supports policies such as open enrollment and broader access to public school activities for homeschool students, arguing that families should be empowered to choose educational options that best meet their children’s needs.
The agenda also addresses a wide range of additional policy areas, including energy, health care, criminal justice, housing and free speech.
Among its priorities are support for nuclear energy development, repeal of certificate of need laws in health care, expansion of “Right to Try” medical policies, housing and zoning reform and protections for freedom of speech and association for students.