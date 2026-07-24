JEFFERSON CITY — A Ray County judge has temporarily barred Prosecuting Attorney Camille Johnston from exercising the authority of her office after Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway filed a petition seeking Johnston’s removal through a writ of quo warranto.
The preliminary order, filed July 16 in Ray Circuit Court, directs Johnston to answer the state’s petition within 10 days and immediately enjoins her from engaging in any activity or exercising any authority as Ray County prosecutor while the case is pending.
The order also prohibits Johnston from entering the prosecutor’s office, the Ray County Courthouse or conducting business with the office unless the court authorizes it.
In a television interview this week, Hanaway said Johnston “used the court docket as her dating app.”
“She has breached the public trust in every way,” Hanaway said. “It’s unbelievable behavior, including … members of the courthouse walking in on her during one of these incidents.”
Hanaway said the petition alleges Johnston knowingly and willfully failed to perform duties required of a prosecutor and engaged in misconduct that compromised the office.
“When an elected official treats public office like their personal playground, betraying the public trust, ignoring legal obligations, and putting self-interest first, removal isn’t a suggestion, it’s a necessity,” Hanaway said in a statement. “Johnston’s record reflects a sustained pattern of misconduct and willful neglect that has undermined the integrity of the prosecutor’s office and poses a serious threat to public safety. In Missouri, public office is public trust, not a personal entitlement, and no one is above accountability.”
Johnston, who has served continuously as Ray County’s elected prosecuting attorney since Jan. 1, 2023, is accused in the petition of conduct that the attorney general contends resulted in forfeiture of her office under Missouri law.
The petition asks the court for a preliminary order, a judgment removing Johnston from office, costs and other relief the court considers proper.
Among the allegations, the petition says Johnston had an intimate and romantic relationship with a Ray County attorney identified as T.T., who represented and continues to represent multiple criminal defendants in cases prosecuted by Johnston.
The petition alleges the relationship was intentionally concealed from the public, defendants, Ray County residents and judicial officers, creating at least the appearance of a conflict of interest.
The state alleges Johnston was required to disqualify herself and her office and seek a special prosecutor in cases involving the attorney, but failed to do so.
The petition also alleges Johnston understood the relationship should have been disclosed to defendants represented by the attorney.
The filing further alleges Johnston created an atmosphere of fear and intimidation in the prosecutor’s office by verbally berating staff and employees.
It says a former employee identified as J.M. learned Johnston was involved in a romantic relationship with a prospective defendant, identified as C.W., who faced allegations of domestic violence against his wife.
According to the petition, Johnston fired the employee after learning the employee knew about the relationship.
The petition says Johnston was later disqualified from prosecuting C.W.’s case after law enforcement learned of the relationship and sought appointment of a special prosecutor.
It alleges Johnston had withheld information about the relationship from the victim, prosecutor’s-office staff and the circuit court, and did not seek disqualification herself.
In another set of allegations, the petition says Johnston was romantically involved with a man identified as J.G., who was a suspect in a Ray County sexual-assault investigation.
The filing alleges Johnston knew of the investigation, knew J.G.’s whereabouts after he left Ray County, visited him in Mississippi and vacationed with him in Florida.
The petition also alleges Johnston drove her personal vehicle to Mississippi in 2023 and gave J.G. its title. It says J.G. was arrested in Ohio in 2024 and was awaiting trial for sexual offenses, including felony offenses.
The state alleges Johnston and her office were disqualified from prosecuting J.G., but not at Johnston’s request.
Hanaway’s petition alleges Johnston withheld information about those relationships, failed to seek disqualification in matters involving the individuals and assisted J.G. in leaving Ray County while he was under criminal investigation.
The petition alleges her conduct likely constituted acceding to corruption and hindering prosecution.
Under Missouri law and court rules cited in the filing, the attorney general may bring a quo warranto action when a person unlawfully holds or executes an office.
The state argues that Johnston’s alleged willful violations, neglect of duties and failure to perform official acts collectively require forfeiture of the prosecutor’s office.