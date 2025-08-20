JEFFERSON CITY – Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that the Attorney General’s Office has won a significant legal victory in Jackson County Circuit Court after a jury returned a complete defense verdict in favor of the State Department of Corrections in an employment discrimination case that carried potential damages of nearly eight figures.
The outcome spares Missouri taxpayers millions in possible liability.
“This verdict sends a clear message: we will not allow meritless claims to disrupt the operations of our state agencies or burden the taxpayers of Missouri,” Bailey said in a statement following the decision. “When the State of Missouri is sued, our Office stands ready to defend its laws, institutions, and public servants with integrity and excellence. I couldn’t be more proud of our team for delivering this win for Missouri taxpayers.”
The lawsuit was filed by a former employee of the Department of Corrections, who alleged multiple counts of unlawful discrimination.
The plaintiff claimed they had been denied promotions, subjected to disparate treatment, and ultimately wrongfully terminated in retaliation for making prior complaints.
After a multi-day trial, the Jackson County jury unanimously sided with the state on every count, rejecting all allegations brought forward by the plaintiff. The Attorney General’s Employment Law Section, which handled the case, argued that the claims were without merit, unsupported by evidence, and contradicted by credible witness testimony.
The verdict follows a thorough presentation of evidence by the defense team, which worked to demonstrate that the plaintiff’s assertions lacked factual support.
The jury’s decision represents a complete vindication for the Department of Corrections and eliminates the risk of a judgment that could have cost the state millions of dollars.
The plaintiff had sought nearly eight figures in damages, which the Attorney General’s Office said would have been an unwarranted burden on state finances and taxpayers. By securing this verdict, the State avoided substantial legal exposure and potential payouts.
“This result is a testament to the exceptional talent and dedication of the civil defense attorneys in our Employment Law Section,” Bailey said.
According to the Attorney General’s Office, the victory not only shields the State from significant financial liability but also preserves the reputation of the Department of Corrections and affirms the integrity of Missouri’s employment practices.
Bailey noted that his office will continue to mount vigorous defenses against lawsuits that he views as lacking merit, with the aim of safeguarding both state institutions and public funds.
The unanimous jury decision underscores the role of the Attorney General’s Employment Law Section in defending state agencies against legal challenges, particularly those that threaten large financial penalties.
In this case, the defense maintained that the evidence presented at trial did not substantiate the plaintiff’s claims of discrimination or retaliation.
The conclusion of the case marks the end of what had been described as a high-stakes legal dispute, one that carried the possibility of severe financial impact for the State of Missouri.
By prevailing in court, the Attorney General’s Office not only secured a legal victory but also ensured that taxpayers were not held responsible for damages the defense team argued were unjustified.
Bailey’s office stated that the case’s resolution reflects its commitment to protecting state agencies from what it deems unfounded lawsuits, while also maintaining operational stability for those agencies and avoiding undue financial strain on the public.
The Department of Corrections, now cleared of the allegations by the unanimous jury verdict, continues to operate without the cloud of a costly legal judgment.