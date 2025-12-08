JEFFERSON CITY — Attorney General Catherine Hanaway stressed her office’s commitment to safeguarding the state’s elections as her legal team defended Missouri’s voter-ID law before the Missouri Supreme Court last week.
Arguing in support of House Bill 1878, the state’s 2022 voter-identification requirement, Hanaway said the law serves as an essential protection that ensures confidence in the voting process and preserves the accuracy of election results.
Hanaway said the requirement that voters present a government-issued photo ID at the polls is “a commonsense safeguard” that reinforces public trust in Missouri’s elections.
She said the law is structured to protect every lawful vote while maintaining access to the ballot for eligible voters.
According to her office, the measure reflects the state’s obligation to ensure secure and trustworthy elections by verifying the identity of each voter.
House Bill 1878 requires anyone voting in person to present a government-issued photo identification.
In defending the law, the Attorney General’s Office highlighted provisions intended to maintain voter accessibility, including offering free non-driver’s licenses, providing free documents needed to obtain those IDs, and allowing a provisional-ballot option for registered voters who arrive at the polls without compliant identification.
The office argued that these components show the law’s design to ensure every qualified voter has the opportunity to cast a ballot.
Under Hanaway’s leadership, the state has argued that the law is both constitutional and vital to protecting Missouri’s elections.
The office stressed that the Missouri Constitution gives the legislature explicit authority to require government-issued photo identification for voting.
The defense also pointed to statements from state election officials who testified that impersonation attempts have occurred in Missouri.
Officials indicated that requiring photo identification is among the most effective ways to prevent such fraud before it affects election outcomes.
Hanaway’s office said that by ensuring each ballot is cast by the voter legally entitled to cast it, the voter-ID requirement enhances accuracy and strengthens public trust in election administration.
According to the Attorney General’s Office, the law is one of the most important tools Missouri uses to advance its mission of preserving election integrity.
The state is asking the Missouri Supreme Court to uphold House Bill 1878 and affirm Missouri’s authority to implement what it views as strong and reasonable measures to protect its elections.
The Attorney General’s Office maintains that the voter-ID framework is essential for preventing fraud, reinforcing the public’s confidence in voting, and ensuring secure election processes across the state.
The case is now under review by the Missouri Supreme Court, which will determine whether the state’s voter-ID law will remain in place.