ST. LOUIS — A former Walgreens store manager has filed a federal lawsuit against the pharmacy chain, alleging he was subjected to race and sex discrimination, sexual harassment, retaliation and a hostile work environment before being terminated after more than two decades with the company.
In the complaint, filed June 26 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, Eric Williams alleges he worked for Walgreens for 22 years and most recently served as store manager at a Jennings location.
According to the complaint, Williams, a Black man, contends he consistently performed his duties satisfactorily and had received few disciplinary actions during his career before the events giving rise to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit states Williams was promoted on Oct. 26, 2024, to what he describes as the district’s only Tier 4 store after leading what he characterized as the region’s most improved profitability.
However, less than three weeks later, the store was robbed at gunpoint on Nov. 12, followed by a second armed robbery on Dec. 6.
Williams alleges he appropriately responded to the first robbery by communicating with employees, providing information about Walgreens’ Life 365 trauma hotline and assisting an employee who requested a transfer.
He further claims his regional manager later commended him for his handling of the incident.
According to the complaint, Williams alleges that during a Nov. 14 visit to the store, the regional manager comforted him after the robbery but then touched him in a manner he interpreted as an unwanted sexual advance.
The lawsuit alleges the manager placed a hand on his shoulder, squeezed his bicep and ran a finger down his arm, conduct Williams says made him uncomfortable and that he rejected.
The complaint further alleges that after he rebuffed the interaction, the regional manager became heavily involved in an investigation into his conduct and later issued him discipline.
The complaint alleges that beginning in December 2024, Williams was questioned about his response to employee communications following the first robbery.
He claims he was accused of misconduct based on an alleged recorded phone call that he says he was never permitted to hear.
The lawsuit further alleges he was accused of unprofessional behavior, intimidating employees, failing to provide available resources and even being described as an alleged gang member.
Williams contends those allegations were unfounded and that references to gang membership and criticism of his “tone” reflected racial stereotyping.
Williams alleges he ultimately received a Final Written Warning despite reminding management that he had personally informed affected employees about available counseling resources and posted hotline information in multiple locations throughout the store.
He further contends that the discipline violated company policy because a previous write-up was more than a year old and should not have been used to elevate the new discipline to a final warning.
The lawsuit states Williams contacted Walgreens’ human resources department on Dec. 24 to ask about disciplinary procedures and formally complained on Dec. 28, alleging sexual harassment, discrimination and company policy violations.
According to the complaint, an HR representative allegedly warned him that pursuing allegations against a regional manager would be a slow process handled by senior corporate leadership.
Williams alleges he nonetheless proceeded with the complaint and later participated in a follow-up interview, but never received a response regarding his request to appeal the disciplinary action.
Williams also alleges that during a January 2025 “Tiger Walk” review of stores experiencing high theft and inventory losses, his location was evaluated despite his having managed the store for only about three months.
Although he claims he was not disciplined during that review and had shown improvement, he alleges Walgreens later cited unrelated management issues as additional reasons supporting disciplinary action.
According to the complaint, Williams’ employment ended on Feb. 20, 2025.
He alleges a district manager informed him he was being terminated based on alleged unprofessional body language during a customer interaction captured on video, along with additional unspecified concerns.
Williams contends he was never provided details about the alleged gestures and denied other accusations concerning management responsibilities.
The complaint states that Walgreens classified his separation as “Code 56” for gross misconduct, making him ineligible for rehire.
Before filing suit, Williams submitted discrimination charges to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the Missouri Commission on Human Rights.
The administrative filings allege discrimination based on race, sex and retaliation arising from his employment and termination.
The lawsuit states that both agencies issued notices of right to sue before the federal action was filed.
Williams’ complaint asserts claims for race discrimination, sex discrimination, retaliation and violations of the Missouri Human Rights Act, including allegations of a hostile work environment.
He seeks compensatory damages, punitive damages, attorney fees, court costs and other relief. He is represented by Lauren Perkins Allen of Lauren Allen LLC in Prairie Village, Kansas.
U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri case number: 4:26-cv-01031