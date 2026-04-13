ST. LOUIS — A Missouri political advocacy organization is praising recent rulings from the Missouri Supreme Court that uphold the state legislature’s authority to enact a new congressional redistricting map and preserve the state’s photo identification requirement for voting, while also voicing concern over a separate decision striking down a ban on paying individuals to solicit voter registration applications.
Freedom Principle MO said it supports the court’s decisions affirming both the redistricting map approved by lawmakers and the voter ID requirement, calling them important steps toward ensuring election integrity in the state.
At the same time, the organization criticized the court’s ruling that invalidated restrictions on compensating individuals for voter registration efforts, arguing it could affect the reliability of voter rolls.
“The previous 6-2 map was the actual gerrymandered map,” Byron Keelin, president of the organization, said, referring to Missouri’s prior congressional district alignment.
He said the newly upheld map better reflects the state’s political makeup and accused the earlier configuration of being designed to protect a specific congressional seat.
Keelin stated that the court’s decision allows Missouri voters to have a congressional map that aligns more closely with statewide voting patterns.
The organization pointed to the results of the 2024 presidential election as evidence of Missouri’s broader political lean, noting that former President Donald Trump carried 110 of the state’s 114 counties.
Based on that outcome, Freedom Principle MO said it supported a proposed 7-1 congressional map during the 2022 redistricting cycle and continues to back the map approved by the legislature in 2025.
The group is urging voters to reject any potential referendum that could seek to overturn the current map.
In addition to redistricting, the organization expressed strong approval of the court’s decision to uphold Missouri’s photo ID requirement for voting.
Keelin said the ruling reinforces measures the group believes are necessary to maintain secure elections. He also criticized legal challenges brought by other organizations that argued such requirements could disenfranchise voters, describing those claims as unfounded.
Freedom Principle MO characterized the court’s decision on voter identification as a significant victory and expressed hope that it would put an end to ongoing disputes over the policy.
The group framed the ruling as part of a broader effort to strengthen confidence in Missouri’s election system.
However, the organization’s response was notably different regarding the court’s ruling on voter registration practices.
The Missouri Supreme Court struck down a ban that prohibited paying individuals to solicit voter registration applications, a decision that Freedom Principle MO said raises concerns about accountability and the integrity of the registration process.
Keelin said the ruling could have implications for how voter registration efforts are conducted, particularly when involving individuals from outside Missouri.
He argued that removing restrictions on compensation may reduce oversight and create challenges in ensuring the accuracy and reliability of voter registration activities.
The organization also suggested that the decision could allow outside groups to play a greater role in voter registration efforts within the state.
Freedom Principle MO believes this could lead to concerns about how registrations are handled and verified.
In response, the group is calling on Missouri lawmakers to take action during the current legislative session to address the issue.
Freedom Principle MO said it hopes the legislature will consider measures aimed at regulating voter registration efforts, particularly those involving out-of-state participants.
“We must continue to do everything we can to secure the integrity of our elections,” Keelin said, adding that the organization supports additional restrictions related to voting activities conducted by individuals who are not Missouri residents.