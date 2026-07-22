ST. LOUIS — St. Louis University has removed a lawsuit filed by a former employee alleging race discrimination, retaliation and a hostile work environment from Missouri state court to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, arguing that the case belongs in federal court because it asserts claims under federal civil rights laws.
The university filed its notice of removal July 10 after being served with the lawsuit June 12.
According to the filing, former employee Pamela Hoskins originally sued the university in the Circuit Court of the City of St. Louis on May 7, asserting claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Section 1981 of the Civil Rights Act of 1991.
The university contends that because the claims arise under federal law, the federal court has original jurisdiction over the matter.
Hoskins, an African American woman, alleges she began working for St. Louis University on Oct. 12, 2023, as program manager for the Habitat for Neighborhood Business Program, a collaboration between the university and Habitat for Neighborhood Business.
She claims she received an "Exceeded Expectations" performance review during her employment and was not subject to disciplinary action or negative evaluations until shortly before her termination on Sept. 5, 2025.
According to the complaint, Hoskins' supervisor changed in October 2024 when Ben Smyth became director of co-curricular and service learning programs.
The lawsuit alleges that after Lucinda Perry Jones, who is not alleged to have been a university employee, became executive director of Habitat for Neighborhood Business in November 2024, Hoskins experienced discriminatory treatment based on race.
The complaint alleges Jones made demeaning and racially insensitive comments, excluded Hoskins from meetings, undermined her work, attempted to shift responsibilities onto her and created obstacles that interfered with her job performance.
The lawsuit further alleges that Hoskins repeatedly reported what she believed was discriminatory treatment to Smyth but that he dismissed her concerns.
According to the complaint, after Hoskins complained about Jones' conduct, she was excluded from board meetings she had previously attended, questioned about her performance during a meeting involving Jones, and later warned by Smyth that if Jones did not want to work with her, her employment would be terminated.
Hoskins also alleges she discovered her favorable performance review had been removed from her personnel file and that she never received a response after reporting the issue to human resources.
Hoskins alleges she submitted a complaint to St. Louis University's Office of Professional Oversight on Sept. 1, 2025, regarding what she described as unfair and discriminatory treatment.
Four days later, according to the complaint, she received an email notifying her that her employment had been terminated.
She contends the university later failed to respond to requests for information regarding her internal complaints and alleges, on information and belief, that she was removed from her position with the intent of replacing her with a white female.
Hoskins seeks declaratory and injunctive relief, compensatory damages for lost wages and emotional distress, attorney fees, punitive damages where permitted, and reinstatement or front pay in lieu of reinstatement. She is represented by Paul L. Schmitz of Uthoff, Graeber, Bibinette, & Blanke.
U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri case number: 4:26-cv-01081