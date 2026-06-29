JEFFERSON CITY — Three former residents of Show-Me Christian Youth Home have filed federal lawsuits alleging they were subjected to forced labor, abuse, retaliation and institutional exploitation while living at the Missouri residential program as minors.
The lawsuits, filed June 5 in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri, were brought by Jerrica Brianna Perriguey, Brianna Fultz and Ashley Lemler.
According to the complaints, the women lived at Show-Me Christian Youth Home during various periods between approximately 2007 and 2012.
The lawsuits name Show-Me Christian Youth Home and Show-Me Christian Youth Home Facilities as defendants, alleging the organizations operated a residential program that exercised extensive control over residents’ daily lives, including housing, education, discipline, work assignments, medical care and contact with family members.
The plaintiffs allege they were required to perform labor that exceeded ordinary household chores and primarily benefited the institution.
According to the complaints, the work included property maintenance, agricultural labor, cleaning, cooking, and other tasks that allegedly supported the facility's operation.
The lawsuits contend that the labor was obtained through a system of discipline, isolation, religious pressure and other forms of coercion.
The complaints also allege that residents were subjected to physical abuse, inappropriate disciplinary practices and other mistreatment while under the facility’s care.
Two of the lawsuits contain allegations of sexual abuse or sexualized mistreatment by individuals associated with the program.
The plaintiffs further claim that reports of abuse were ignored, minimized or met with retaliation rather than corrective action.
In addition, the lawsuits allege deficiencies in education, medical care and mental health treatment.
The plaintiffs contend that institutional practices caused lasting emotional, psychological and developmental harm that continued into adulthood.
According to the filings, the defendants benefited financially and operationally from the labor performed by children in the program.
The plaintiffs allege that the organizations knew or should have known about the conditions described in the complaints and are responsible for the actions of employees and agents who allegedly engaged in the conduct.
The lawsuits seek compensatory damages, attorney fees and other relief available under federal law. They are being represented by Jarrett Johnson of McGonagle Johnson in Lee’s Summit.
U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri, Central Division case numbers: 2:26-cv-04124, 2:26-cv-04125, 2:26-cv-04125, 2:26-cv-04126