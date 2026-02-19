CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Legislature will honor one of the state’s most famous professional athletes next week.
Boxing legend Christy Martin’s groundbreaking career will be celebrated February 26.
Martin, a native of Mullens, became the first prominent female professional boxer in the country. She signed with legendary boxing promoter Don King, and she helped bring women’s boxing into the mainstream.
Her life story has been marked by professional triumph, personal tragedy and survival after being shot and left for dead by her husband. Her story was the subject of last year’s motion picture “Christy,” starring Sydney Sweeney.
The recognition is being coordinated by Charleston attorney and former legislator Rusty Webb. He says Martin is more than deserving of the honor.
“It is long overdue that Christy Martin be recognized by her home state for what she has accomplished and endured,” Webb said. “She broke barriers, survived unimaginable adversity and continues to give back to the sport. West Virginia is proud to call her one of our own.
“We need to honor our fellow West Virginians who represent us well on the national stage. We simply don’t do this enough.”
Nicknamed “the Coal Miner’s Daughter,” Martin became a powerful advocate for women by using her platform to share her harrowing survival story of domestic violence.
After surviving the attempted murder by her husband, she has spoken openly on behalf of survivors, encouraging women to build confidence, recognize abuse and find the strength to leave dangerous situations.
Martin will be recognized in a series of events across the state before her recognition at the state Capitol.
Both the House of Delegates and state Senate will take up resolutions honoring her accomplishments as well as her courage, legacy, advocacy and representation of West Virginia nationally.
That evening, there also will be a meet-and-greet with Martin and a screening of the film “Christy” in St. Albans.
The meet-and-greet will take place at 5:30 p.m. at The Tap, and the screening will begin at 7 p.m. at The Alban Theater. The screening is free and open to the public courtesy of The Webb Law Centre. Please note seating is limited to 300 people at the theater, and it will be handled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Following the screening, Martin will participate in a live audience question-and-answer session before returning to The Tap for a post-film reception.