CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Democratic Party is calling out a mailer distributed by the state Republican Party as “blatantly misleading” for falsely claiming “Only registered Republicans can vote on May 12th.”
“This mailer is deliberately deceptive,” state Democratic Party Chair Mike Pushkin said. “That headline is designed to trick voters, particularly independents, into believing they cannot vote at all in the May 12 primary. That is simply not true.”
The state Republican Party did change its voting rules this year to keep unaffiliated (or independent) voters from participating in the May 12 GOP primary. But those independent voters still can vote in the Democratic primary.
“The Republican Party made a conscious decision to shut independents out of their primary,” Pushkin said. “Now they’re compounding that by sending out mailers designed to suppress voter participation.”
West Virginia GOP Chairman Josh Holstein told The West Virginia Record the mailer refers to the Republican Primary election three times.
“The West Virginia Republican Party has been clear and consistent since the 2024 decision to close the primary: if you want to participate in the Republican primary, we want you to and here’s how to do it,” Holstein said. “That message has been communicated through earned media, text outreach, social media and direct mail.
“Some efforts are broad, reaching all voters, while others are more targeted, focusing on individuals our data shows have participated in Republican primaries but are not currently registered as Republicans.”
Holstein dismissed the Democrats’ criticisms.
“Claims of voter suppression are ridiculous and unserious particularly when the purpose of this effort is to ensure that every voter who wants to participate in the Republican primary understands the process and has the opportunity to do so,” Holstein said. “The mailer specifically and boldly refers to the Republican Primary election on both the front and back of the mail piece and any attempt to extrapolate otherwise is just embarrassing.
“Democrats, once again, are trying to blame everyone but their own failed leadership for their downward spiral."
The state Democratic Party said it plans to file a formal complaint with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office over the mailer, seeking immediate action and an investigation into what appears to be a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise voters.
“Make no mistake – independent voters can and should participate in the primary elections available to them,” Pushkin said. “No misleading mailer should stand in the way of a West Virginian exercising their fundamental right to vote.”
Pushkin also said it is ironic that the GOP mailer had a headline that reads, “Join the Party of Your Values.”
“It’s hard to take that message seriously when it’s delivered through a false, misleading – and potentially illegal – campaign mailer,” he said. “If these are the ‘values’ they’re promoting, West Virginians should be deeply concerned.”
Pushkin said the mailer’s headline obscures the facts and creates a false impression that only Republicans can participate in the election. He calls it a tactic that undermines confidence in the electoral process and discourages civic engagement.
“West Virginians deserve honest information about when and how they can vote,” Pushkin said. “This kind of messaging erodes trust and appears intentionally crafted to keep people home on Election Day.”
The First Vice Chair of the Democratic Party said the issue could end up in court.
“These tactics aren’t about informing voters,” Teresa Toriseva said. “They’re about manipulating them. When you send a mailer that leaves voters with the impression they cannot participate at all, you are undermining democracy itself.
“We are examining all options, including legal remedies. But we begin with the Secretary of State’s office.”
Toriseva also said it’s ironic that the mailer sends a messaging that cloaks itself in values while engaging in deception.
“You can’t claim to represent ‘the party of values’ while distributing false and misleading information,” she said. “West Virginians see through that hypocrisy.”
The Second Vice Chair of the Democrats cited the state’s long tradition of independence and civic engagement.
“West Virginians have always been independent-minded people,” Sam Petsonk said. “Montani semper liberi! Don’t try to tell West Virginians how to think.”