CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Democratic Party is calling on a state senator to explain why he failed to disclose a contract and income from the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office.
On a Financial Disclosure Statement filed with the West Virginia Ethics Commission on February 2, state Sen. Jay Taylor (R-Taylor) didn’t disclose the Auditor’s Office contract or compensation on the filing that requires disclosure of “ALL sources of income over $1,000” received during the prior calendar year.
Last week, Taylor said he had a contract with the State Auditor’s office in Clarksburg during the previous year. But on his Financial Disclosure Statement, Taylor checked “No” to a question about if he had any “sales or contracts with state, county or local government” during the past calendar year. He also failed to disclose the Auditor’s contract or compensation in response to Question 13 of the same filing, which requires disclosure of “ALL sources of income over $1,000” received during the prior calendar year.
Taylor also said he was paid $5,000 by the Auditor’s office in 2025, but that appears nowhere on the Ethics Commission disclosure statement.
“Senator Taylor’s own public statements raise serious questions about the accuracy and completeness of the financial disclosure form he filed under oath,” West Virginia Democratic Party Chairman Mike Pushkin said. “Question 9 asks whether the filer had contracts with state government. Senator Taylor now says he had a contract with the State Auditor’s Office. Question 13 asks for all sources of income over $1,000.
“Senator Taylor says he was paid $5,000 by the Auditor’s Office. If that’s true, why wasn’t any of it disclosed?”
Pushkin said the issue is even more troubling given that state Attorney General J.B. McCuskey previously had advised Auditor Mark Hunt that members of the Legislature were prohibited from serving as state employees.
“As a sitting senator, Taylor was fully aware that any employment or contractual relationship with the Auditor’s office would receive heightened public scrutiny,” Pushkin said.
“Senator Taylor knew from the beginning that this arrangement raised legal and constitutional concerns. That makes it all the more important that he be completely transparent about the nature of his relationship with the Auditor’s Office and any compensation he received.”
Pushkin also noted that penalties for knowingly filing false or misleading financial disclosure statements … is guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, shall be fined not more than $1,000 or confined in jail not more than one year, or both.”
“The issue before Senator Taylor is simple,” Pushkin said. “He told the public he had a contract with the Auditor’s Office and was paid $5,000. His financial disclosure form says nothing about either one.
“West Virginians deserve a clear explanation.”