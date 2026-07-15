CHARLESTON – Former West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Thomas H. Ewing has returned to Kay Casto & Chaney.
Ewing’s return to the firm also brings the re-opening of the firm’s Fayetteville office.
Ewing was with the firm from 2004 until he was appointed as a Fayette Circuit Court judge in 2018. He was managing member of the Fayetteville office from 2015 to 2018.
“Serving the people of West Virginia has been the greatest honor of my professional life,” Ewing said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to return to Kay Casto & Chaney, to reopen our Fayetteville office, and to once again serve clients and communities throughout southern West Virginia alongside colleagues whom I greatly respect.”
Ewing served on the Fayette Circuit Court from 2018 to 2025 when he was appointed to the state Supreme Court by Gov. Patrick Morrisey. Ewing’s election bid to the Supreme Court this spring was unsuccessful.
“Justice Ewing has always embodied the qualities that define Kay Casto & Chaney: integrity, professionalism, exceptional legal ability, and an unwavering commitment to serving others,” said Craig Kay, a member of the firm’s management committee. “We are delighted to welcome Tom back to the firm. His return strengthens our practice, and the reopening of our Fayetteville office reflects our continuing commitment to serving the legal needs of clients throughout southern West Virginia.
“We could not be more pleased to have him back where his legal career began.”
Ewing will focus primarily on the business, commercial, real estate, and estate work that has defined his career. Building upon his judicial experience at both the trial court and appellate levels, Ewing also will offer service as a mediator and offer strategic counsel for trials and appeals.
A native of Hico in Fayette County, Ewing graduated from Glenville State College before earning his law degree from West Virginia University, where he graduated Order of the Coif and served as Executive Research Editor of the West Virginia Law Review.
During his judicial career, Ewing championed numerous initiatives benefiting children, families and the justice system, including the Fayette County Adult Treatment Court, Family Treatment Court, Teen Court and Truancy Diversion Program. He also served on the West Virginia Juvenile Justice Commission and will continue to do so as an attorney representative.
He was an active member of the West Virginia Judicial Association, frequently presenting at statewide educational conferences for judges and new judges’ training. In 2025, he was recognized as a Fellow of the West Virginia Bar Foundation and as a Champion of Children by Just for Kids Inc.
Kay Casto & Chaney was founded in 1923 and has offices in Charleston, Morgantown, Martinsburg, Berkeley Springs and Fayetteville.