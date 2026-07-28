CHARLESTON – West Virginia Attorney General J.B. McCuskey’s office has issued a consumer alert about a “free” gas and grocery card mailer that has been received by residents in recent weeks.
Residents have reported receiving a postcard from AAPP – note AARP – claiming gas and grocery vouchers are being held in their name. Recipients are instructed to pay a $5 processing fee to obtain the cards. Instead of the promised free gas and grocery voucher, victims are charged another $46, making the total lost $51.
The postcards may include tracking numbers, expiration dates and barcodes intended to make the offer look legitimate. Some use urgent language including “Limited time offer,” “Expiring soon” or “Final notice.”
“With the cost of groceries and gasoline going up, more families are looking for ways to make a dollar stretch, especially those on a fixed income,” McCuskey said. “Scammers know this and are taking advantage of people who need a little financial relief.
“We want to get the word out about this scam to prevent West Virginians from falling prey to fraudsters.”
Once financial or payment information is provided, the AGs office says any of these scenarios may happen:
Unauthorized additional charges appear on the consumer’s account
The consumer is unknowingly entered into a monthly subscription program
The promised gift cards never arrive or low-value coupons or promotions are received instead
The company is difficult or impossible to contact for a refund
The AG’s Consumer Protection Division recommends taking these precautions:
Be wary of any contest winnings, awards or rewards, especially if you didn’t enter
Never pay money to claim prizes, real contests don’t require payment
Never provide personal or financial information in response to unsolicited contact by mail, email, text or phone
Never send money to people you haven’t met in person
Research before you trust. Verify identities, companies, and claims independently
For more information about scams, ways to protect yourself and to file a scam report, visit ago.wv.gov or call the AG’s Consumer Protection Hotline and speak with a Scam Coordinator at 1-800-368-8808.