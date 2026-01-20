CHARLESTON – As of January 20, a dozen candidates have filed to run for West Virginia judicial seats in the 2026 election.
The state Supreme Court of Appeals has two seats that will be on the ballot. One is to fill the two-year unexpired term of Justice Beth Walker, who retired last year. Gov. Patrick Morrisey appointed Fayette Circuit Judge Tom Ewing to fill Walker’s seat, and Ewing already has filed to finish out Walker’s term. He will face a challenge from Bill Flanigan, who currently is a member of the House of Delegates representing Wheeling.
Gerald Titus was appointed to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by the death of Justice Tim Armstead. While Titus hasn’t filed to finish the six-year unexpired term, he is expected to do so. H.L. “Kirk” Kirkpatrick has filed to run for that position.
The state Intermediate Court of Appeals has one seat on the ballot, which currently is filled by Judge Dan Greear. He has filed for re-election, and he will face a challenge from Kanawha Circuit Court Judge Jim Douglas.
There are a handful of unexpired circuit and family court judgeships that will be ballots across the state.
Following Ewing’s appointment to the state Supreme Court, Morrisey appointed Sam Fox to take his seat on the Fayette Circuit Court. Fox has filed to run for that seat, and he faces opposition so far from Evan Dove, Brandon L. Gray and Ray “Wes” Toney.
Putnam Circuit Judge Mark Sorsaia has filed to finish out his term after being appointed by former Gov. Jim Justice in late 2024.
Mercer Family Court Judge Adam B. Wolfe has filed papers to run for a circuit court seat currently occupied by Brian Keith Cochran, who was appointed by Morrisey earlier this month.
Elliott Elaine Workman, who was appointed as a Boone County family court judge last year by Morrisey, has filed papers for that position.
The statewide filing window for all races began January 12 and ends January 31. All West Virginia judicial elections are non-partisan and take place with the state’s primary election. This year’s primary is May 12.