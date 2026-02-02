CHARLESTON – West Virginia manufacturers are proud to power this state’s economy. We employ tens of thousands of West Virginians, anchor communities large and small, and compete every day in national and global markets.
But today, one of the biggest challenges facing our members has nothing to do with workforce, logistics, or demand. It’s electricity — its cost, its reliability, and the lack of options to manage either.
Energy is not a minor line item for manufacturers. For many West Virginia employers, electricity is among the top operating expenses, rivaling labor and raw materials. When the cost of electricity increases –– as it has continued to do in West Virginia –– manufacturers have no options to address this budgetary impact.
Instead, they are put in a position to make difficult decisions: delay expansions, scale back shifts, or rethink long-term investments. Those decisions do not just affect balance sheets — they affect jobs, wages, and the economic health of our state.
Simply put, rising electric rates is a pain felt by households and businesses alike.
Last year, lawmakers took an important step by passing a microgrid bill designed to attract new investment, particularly from large users like data centers. That law recognized a simple truth: businesses that depend on massive amounts of electricity need more control over how they source and manage power. Giving them that flexibility can unlock investment and growth.
But the work is not finished.
As the law is currently structured, most of West Virginia’s existing manufacturers — companies that have been here for decades and employ West Virginians every day — are effectively locked out. The thresholds to participate are set so high that only the very largest new entrants qualify, while in-state manufacturers with substantial, but lower, energy needs are left behind.
That imbalance needs to be corrected.
If West Virginia is serious about economic development, we need an energy policy that not only benefits companies we hope to recruit someday, but one that does not overlook the employers already here. Our manufacturers are the backbone of the state’s economy. They deserve the same opportunity to manage energy costs, improve reliability, and invest with confidence.
With a vehicle already in place, our Legislature should expand the Power Generation and Consumption Act (House Bill 2014 from 2025) to allow for lower-wattage large energy users to procure their own electricity. It would give manufacturers the ability to shop for electricity in ways that make sense for their operations. As a bonus, this policy –– where manufacturing takes on the risk of self supply –– stands to reduce cost exposure for all West Virginians.
The benefits also extend well beyond individual companies. When manufacturers can better control energy costs, they are more likely to expand, modernize equipment, and create new jobs. Communities benefit from a stronger tax base. Utilities benefit as well, as reduced peak demand can ease pressure on the system.
This is how you compete in the economic backyard brawl.
West Virginia manufacturers compete with facilities throughout the region that have access to competitive electricity markets and greater flexibility in energy procurement. When our companies face higher costs simply because of where they operate, we put them at a disadvantage — and we risk losing investment to neighboring states.
According to EIA data, the price percentage increase of electricity for West Virginia industrial consumers between 2008-2024 was 86 percent. That’s a 70 percent poorer performance on price change compared to Ohio and Pennsylvania. In dollars, during that span of 16 years, that’s an estimated unrealized savings of $3.85 billion that West Virginia businesses missed out on.
A one-size-fits-all energy policy no longer works in a rapidly changing economy. Different industries have different needs, and policy should be flexible enough to accommodate them — especially when the goal is keeping jobs and investment in West Virginia.
Our state leaders have an opportunity during the 2026 legislative session to build on last year’s progress. By allowing manufacturers to procure their own electricity, the Legislature can send a clear message: West Virginia values its existing employers and is committed to helping them succeed.
Manufacturers aren’t asking for special treatment. We’re asking for smart policy — policy that reflects economic reality, rewards innovation, and keeps West Virginians working. Giving large energy users a choice in how they manage one of their largest cost drivers is a commonsense step in that direction.
If we want a stronger manufacturing sector, more stable jobs, and a more competitive West Virginia, we must give our own employers the tools they need to power their future.
Bissett is president of the West Virginia Manufacturers Association. This opinion piece originally appeared in the Beckley Register-Herald.