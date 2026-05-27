TAMPA – A Florida woman has sued a Bayonet Point-area golf course alleging she was discriminated while working there because of her gender and sexual orientation.
Greda Noa filed her lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Tampa Division. The defendant is Lowman Beacon Woods LLC, doing business as Beacon Woods Golf Course. Beacon Woods is a public, par 72 course located northwest of Tampa.
Noa, 50 and a Port Richey resident, identifies as a butch lesbian, according to her 26-page complaint. She alleges Beacon Woods violated the federal Civil Rights Act and Fair Labor Standards Act, in addition to Florida law.
“Plaintiff alleges that Defendant unlawfully discriminated against her, altered the terms, conditions, and privileges of her employment because of her sex/gender and sexual orientation, subjected her to a hostile work environment, systematically deprived her of earned wages through timecard manipulation, and retaliated against her for complaining about discriminatory treatment and wage violations,” the filing states.
As a result of her employer’s actions, Noa contends she has lost income and benefits, has suffered and continues to suffer emotional distress, embarrassment, humiliation, and the loss of both her professional and personal reputation. She also alleges she has suffered various stress-related health issues.
From Sept. 24, 2024 until Feb. 5, 2026, she was employed as a maintenance operator at the golf course. She was the only female employee among the maintenance staff.
“Despite being hired specifically as a maintenance operator, from the outset of her employment, Plaintiff was assigned cleaning duties, including cleaning bathrooms and offices, while all male employees were assigned traditional maintenance roles involving outdoor grounds work and equipment maintenance,” she notes in her complaint.
She alleges she was required to store her personal belongings in a locker located inside the men’s restroom, “as no alternative facility was provided.”
“As a result, Plaintiff was repeatedly exposed to male employees entering, using the facilities, and changing clothes, subjecting her to embarrassment and humiliation,” the filing states, noting the restroom contained a “sexually explicit light fixture depicting male genitalia.”
Noa alleges that when she expressed discomfort regarding being forced to use the men’s locker room, supervisors and coworkers dismissed her concerns, telling her, “you know you’re one of the guys,” referencing her sexual orientation.
“Throughout her employment, Plaintiff was subjected to frequent derogatory comments and jokes about being a lesbian by male coworkers,” her lawsuit states.
She claims she was excluded from workplace social activities, including cookouts and gatherings, and was not directly invited to events that included all male employees.
And despite her satisfactory performance, Noa contends she was excluded from bonuses provided to male employees – and was promised wage increases that were delayed or never implemented.
In addition, Noa alleges her supervisor, Todd Verbout, manipulated her time records to reduce her compensable hours. Male employees’ time records were not altered, she claims, noting she has photographic evidence of the discrepancies.
In February, Noa alleges she complained to Verbout about the timecard manipulation and payroll issues, but her concerns were dismissed and denied.
“As a result of the ongoing harassment, discrimination, and wage violations, Plaintiff experienced significant stress and developed health issues, including high blood pressure and sleep disturbances,” her complaint states.
On Feb. 4, Noa claims she took leave to attend a medical appointment related to the stress. The next day, Beacon Woods terminated her employment via text message without explanation.
“The timing of Plaintiff’s termination – immediately following her complaints and medical appointment – demonstrates retaliatory intent,” her lawsuit states, pointing out that the golf course operates without a human resources department, leaving her without a “meaningful avenue” to report the discrimination.
She seeks damages, pre- and post-judgment interest, and attorney fees.
Imler Law in Lutz, Florida, is representing Noa in the lawsuit.