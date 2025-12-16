TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has announced the Office of Statewide Prosecution’s Cyber Fraud Enforcement Unit successfully seized cryptocurrency valued at $1.5 million U.S. dollars in a money laundering case against a Chinese national.
“While scammers are changing their methods, I am proud of our Statewide Prosecutors’ ability to adapt and deliver justice,” Uthmeier said in a December 10 press release. “I want to thank our Cyber Fraud Enforcement Unit and the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office for their continued dedication and for making this fraudster’s victim whole again.”
The investigation started in July 2024 after a report was filed with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. The victim, a Citrus County resident, reported he had been scammed out of $47,421 USD through an internet-based investment scheme.
As a result of the investigation, Tu Weizhi of China was charged with Money Laundering, Grand Theft and Organized Scheme to Defraud. If Weizhi ever attempts to enter the U.S., he will be arrested. The seizure was conducted under the Fugitive Disentitlement Act.
A seizure warrant was filed in the Fifth Judicial Circuit to recover Weizhi’s entire cryptocurrency wallet, valued at approximately $1.5 million, which contained AVAX (Avalanche), DOGE (Dogecoin), PEPE (Pepe) and SOL (Solana) cryptocurrency tokens.
Uthmeier’s office says cryptocurrency-related crimes are on the rise.
The most common cryptocurrency crimes involve illegal activities such as theft, fraud (also known as pig butchering or fake investments, and often romance-based), ransomware, and money laundering, leveraging crypto's pseudo-anonymity and borderless nature for illicit gains, including funding darknet markets or sanctions evasion, though blockchain's traceability can aid law enforcement in tracing funds, making rapid reporting to authorities crucial for victims. Others include Darknet Markets that includes facilitating illegal sales (drugs, weapons), fraudulent ICOs or mining scams and job scams.
If someone believes he or she have been the victim of fraudulent activity, the person can file a complaint at MyFloridaLegal.com or by calling 1-866-9-NO-SCAM.