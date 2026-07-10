NEW ORLEANS — A former property manager has filed a federal lawsuit against Southern Choice Properties of LA, alleging that she was subjected to race discrimination, harassment and retaliation before her employment was terminated in October 2024.
The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, seeks damages under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Louisiana employment discrimination laws.
According to the lawsuit, Ariel Liehe, a 27-year-old African American woman and resident of Calcasieu Parish, claims she experienced unequal treatment while working for Southern Choice Properties and that company officials failed to address her complaints of discriminatory conduct.
The complaint further alleges that after she reported what she believed to be race-based discrimination, the company suspended her without pay and later terminated her employment in retaliation for those complaints.
The lawsuit states that Liehe timely filed a charge of discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and that the agency found cause supporting her claims of discrimination and retaliation.
The EEOC later issued a Notice of Right to Sue letter on March 16, according to the filing.
Liehe alleges she worked for Southern Choice Properties on multiple occasions beginning in 2019.
After initially serving as a leasing agent, she returned to the company in 2022 as a leasing manager and assistant, then left for another opportunity in 2023.
The complaint states that she was recruited back to the company in March 2024 to serve as assistant property manager for The Haven, a mobile home community, and later accepted a position at Gulfstream Manor, which the lawsuit describes as the company’s largest property assignment.
According to the complaint, tensions arose after the company hired Christine Fuselier as collections manager in mid-2024.
Liehe alleges that she was required to work closely with Fuselier and experienced repeated hostility, aggression, and unprofessional conduct.
The lawsuit claims that Liehe, who alleges she was the only Black female property manager on site, observed that she was treated differently from other property managers who worked in the same office.
The filing states that Liehe first attempted to address the issues directly with Fuselier but contends that the situation worsened afterward.
She later reported the conduct to Operational Superintendent Robin Rials and subsequently made additional complaints because she believed she was being targeted and treated differently because of her race.
The complaint alleges that Liehe informed Rials that she viewed the conduct as discriminatory and that she was the only manager subjected to the level of harassment and hostility described in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit further alleges that after raising those concerns, Liehe was instructed to work on a previously scheduled day off while other property managers who were absent that day were not required to report to work.
The complaint contends that she again sought to discuss the matter with Rials and was threatened with demotion.
On Sept. 27, 2024, Liehe submitted two written complaints to human resources, according to the filing.
One complaint allegedly addressed harassment and hostile treatment, while the second raised concerns regarding discrimination, retaliation and the response of management to her prior complaints.
Four days later, the lawsuit states, Liehe attended a meeting with Rials, company owner Bill Rodwall, and a human resources representative.
According to the complaint, she was informed that her allegations of race discrimination were fabricated and was suspended without pay pending an investigation.
The lawsuit alleges that no meaningful investigation involving Liehe was conducted.
Liehe’s employment was terminated on Oct. 16, 2024.
The complaint includes language from an email allegedly sent by the company stating that there was “no evidence” supporting her allegations of racism or discrimination and citing what it described as an “abundance of absences” during her probationary period as the reason for her dismissal.
The lawsuit asserts claims of race discrimination and retaliation under Title VII, as well as claims under Louisiana employment discrimination laws.
The complaint alleges that the company subjected Liehe to disparate treatment, heightened scrutiny, suspension without pay, demotion and termination because of her race and because she complained about discriminatory conduct.
The filing also alleges that certain company officials and human resources personnel conspired to retaliate against her after she reported discrimination.
As relief, Liehe seeks a jury trial, lost wages, future pay or reinstatement, compensatory damages, punitive damages, attorney fees, court costs, interest and other relief. She is represented by M. Suzanne Montero, Chelsea B. Cusimano and J. Jacob Chapman of Sternberg, Naccari & White.
U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana case number: 2:26-cv-01975