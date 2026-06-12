LAKE CHARLES, La. – A gay man who admitted to calling a patient “sweetie in his gay voice” and was subsequently fired for it, filed a federal lawsuit against his former employer.
Plaintiff Scott C. Moore filed his lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, Lake Charles Division.
In his 10-page filing, Moore alleges defendant Evergreen Presbyterian Ministries Inc., doing business as Evergreen Life Services, violated the anti-discrimination and anti-retaliation provisions of the federal Civil Rights Act.
“[Director Keith] Stevenson’s statement to Plaintiff indicates that Plaintiff’s sexual orientation (and resultant qualities) motivated the decision to discharge his employment,” the complaint states.
“There is no indication whatsoever that, absent Plaintiff using his own voice – the voice of a homosexual male – that he would have been terminated, especially given the prevalence with which Defendant’s employees call individuals names such as ‘honey, baby, sweetie, etc.’”
Evergreen Life Services, or ELS, is a charitable, non-profit organization that provides support and residential services to individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.
Moore, a Brownwood, Texas, resident, worked for ELS at a facility in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
According to his filing, he began his employment at ELS as a full-time direct support associate/technician II in 2019.
“Plaintiff was exceptionally open and transparent about his homosexual orientation with Defendant at the time of his hire,” the filing states.
Moore claims he typically worked the “graveyard” shift and did not have routine interactions with patients during the day or evening.
However, Moore’s interaction with one patient in July 2025 ended up costing him his job, according to his lawsuit.
It started when a co-worker, Tiara Johnson, turned off the water to the staff restroom, leaving only two working restrooms at the facility, both of which were located in patient rooms.
One patient, who recently lost his job and access to cigarettes and was known for becoming easily agitated, allegedly became upset when Moore used the restroom located in his room.
Later, Moore was speaking to Johnson in the movie/living area when the male patient “aggressively yelled, ‘Y’all’s bathroom fixed!’” The patient was angry and asserted that Moore had used “his property,” the lawsuit states.
In response, Moore contends he “respectfully corrected” the patient. But the patient was still angry and began yelling that the situation was “‘cap’ i.e. bullsh**” and that facility staff should not be able to use “his” restroom.
“After the patient – with whom Plaintiff had worked with for years and with whom he had a good working relationship – repeated the statement at least three (3) times, Plaintiff stated, ‘sweetie, you need to calm down,’” the complaint states.
“In response, the patient – who has actual knowledge of Plaintiff’s sexual orientation – shouted, ‘I ain’t f*****g with that gay shit,’ and swiftly walked away.”
Moore claims that at no time did he “continue to laugh at” or “belittle” the patient in any way.
And while the patient’s discriminatory statement offended him, Moore contends he refrained from responding and instead turned back to Johnson to have a conversation with her.
Johnson later informed Moore that the patient had requested a cigarette – violating facility rules – so Moore said he intended to issue a General Event Report, or GER, to document the violation.
Johnson warned against issuing the GER; however, Moore reached out to his supervisor, explained the situation, and then completed the form with her approval.
On July 9, 2025, Moore’s supervisor informed him that he was being placed on an unpaid suspension pending an investigation.
Days later, Moore submitted his written statement of the events, including his “sweetie” statement to the patient. He remained on unpaid suspension for nearly two weeks, despite an ELS policy that dictates investigations must be completed within 72 hours.
“After not hearing anything from Defendant, Plaintiff sent a text message to Day Program Supervisor Brandy Clark (‘Clark’)(heterosexual female) on July 22, 2025, asking for an update,” the lawsuit states. “Approximately ten (10) minutes later, Plaintiff received a telephone call from Respondent’s Director, Keith Stevenson (‘Stevenson’)(heterosexual male), terminating Plaintiff for calling the patient ‘sweetie’ ‘in [his] gay voice.’”
Moore argues that his use of “sweetie” was consistent with other employees’ terms of endearment.
“Other, heterosexual employees have routinely referred to individuals as ‘honey,’ ‘sweeties,’ ‘sweetheart,’ or similar names – as is common, especially here in the South; however, none of them were disciplined, much less terminated for the same,” his lawsuit states.
Moore seeks back pay, reimbursement for lost position and training, Social Security and other benefits, front pay, compensatory damages, attorney’s fees, pre- and post-judgment interest, past and future medical care expenses, and past and future mental anguish damages.
Lake Charles law firm Sudduth & Associates LLC is representing Moore in the lawsuit.