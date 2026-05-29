BATON ROUGE, La. – Honeywell wants a lawsuit filed against it for a man’s injuries allegedly caused by delivering caustic to its Baton Rouge facility transferred to a Louisiana federal court.
Defendant Honeywell International Inc. filed its removal notice in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana.
Honeywell, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, manufactures aerospace technology, building automation, industrial automation, and develops energy and sustainability solutions, or ESS.
Plaintiff Larry Scott filed his lawsuit against Honeywell in the 19th Judicial District Court for the Parish of East Baton Rouge in March.
In his petition, Scott alleges he was injured on Dec. 19, 2025 after being exposed to caustic – a substance that can burn, corrode, or destroy living tissue – while delivering a load on behalf of L&B Transport LLC at a Baton Rouge facility owned by Honeywell.
According to Scott’s complaint, the delivery of the chemical required connecting a hose from the truck he was operating to Honeywell’s line.
Two Honeywell employees initially assisted with hooking up the hoses and setting up the transfer. After the hoses were connected, the employees left the area, allegedly leaving Scott alone to complete the process.
Soon after, Scott alleges he observed caustic pouring out from one of Honeywell’s valves below the connection.
“As Mr. Scott was investigating the leak the valve released caustic under pressure resulting in him being struck in the face and eyes despite his use of personal protective equipment,” his complaint states. “The exposure caused immediate injury, swelling, and impaired vision, effectively blinding him in one of his eyes.”
Scott contends that a combination of actions by Honeywell, and ultimately its negligence, were the cause of his injuries.
Honeywell, in its eight-page removal notice, argues the lawsuit belongs in the Louisiana federal court because there is complete diversity among the parties and the requisite amount in controversy is met.
Complete diversity “requires that all persons on one side of the controversy be citizens of different states than all persons on the other side.”
Honeywell is a citizen of both Delaware – where it is incorporated – and North Carolina – where it is headquartered. Scott lives in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to his complaint.
The company also argues that Scott’s alleged damages exceed $75,000.
In federal court, the “amount in controversy” refers to the monetary value of a plaintiff’s claim. This must exceed $75,000, exclusive of interest and costs, for diversity jurisdiction.
“Plaintiff’s Petition alleges ‘immediate injury, swelling, and impaired vision, effectively blinding him,’” Honeywell’s filing states.
“Plaintiff further alleges that the injuries caused Plaintiff to incur past and future medical expenses, past and future lost wages, past and future physical pain and suffering, past and future mental anguish and emotional distress, past and future loss of enjoyment of life, disability, and scarring and disfigurement.”
Kean Miller LLP in Baton Rouge is representing Honeywell in the suit. Rusty M. Messer of Big River Trial Attorneys in Baton Rouge is representing Scott.