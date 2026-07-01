BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill has announced the arrest of 21 individuals on charges of Medicaid fraud or cruelty to those in need of care.
The operation was conducted by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, which Murrilll also announced has been elevated to a standalone division within the state Department of Justice. She says the change strengthens the state’s efforts to investigate, prosecute and recover taxpayer dollars lost to fraud, waste and abuse.
“I will not stop until the people’s money is returned and those who break the law face Louisiana justice,” Murrill said July 1 in announcing the bust. “The men and women of Louisiana get up and go to work every single day to provide for their families.
“Their tax dollars are intended for those in need. Nothing is more offensive than those who manipulate the system for their own benefit.”
The MFCU investigates and prosecutes Medicaid provider fraud as well as abuse and neglect involving vulnerable individuals in healthcare facilities. The MFCU receives cases from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Louisiana Department of Health and other sources.
Matt Stafford, who currently leads the MFCU, has been promoted to director of the new division.
Since taking office, Murrill’s department has indicted, arrested or charged 95 individuals for programmatic offenses including Medicaid fraud and abuse and neglect in residential facilities. Her office also has secured 105 convictions and over $73 million in ordered restitution.
While not part of MFCU, the AG also has secured the arrest of 37 recipients for fraudulently receiving Medicaid benefits. As the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation investigates Medicaid recipient fraud for the LADOJ.
“The Louisiana Department of Health remains dedicated to reducing fraud, waste, and abuse,” said Bruce Greenstein, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health. “Just this year, LDH’s Program Integrity Unit has reviewed over 4,200 complaints of provider and beneficiary fraud, and through its reviews identified or recovered over $9 million in overpayments and penalties.
“We removed over 100 providers from the Medicaid program based on wrongful conduct and referred almost 375 cases to the Attorney General’s MFCU and Bureau of Investigation for full investigation and prosecution of providers and beneficiaries.
“We stand with the Attorney General’s vigilance against wrongful actors, and LDH remains committed to stop money from going out the door, leaving more resources for those that truly need them.”