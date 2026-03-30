BATON ROUGE, La. – A former English instructor at Southern University and A&M College contends she was discriminated against and ultimately her employment terminated after advocating for a Black female student with a disability.
Dr. Dessie Mae Sanders of Dallas filed her lawsuit March 5 in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana, Baton Rouge Division.
The named defendants are Southern University and A&M College; SU Board of Supervisors; Dawn Mitchell Harris, executive human resources director; Caty Harrell, paralegal to general counsel; Dr. Rasheedah Jenkins, interim chair of the English and philosophy department; Tony Clayton, chairman of the SU board; Dr. Cynthia Downing Bryant, dean of the college of humanities and interdisciplinary studies; Kretrice B. Chisley, human resources supervisor; Dr. Luria Young, vice chancellor for academic affairs; and John K. Pierre, chancellor.
Southern University is a public, historically Black land-grant university located in Baton Rouge.
In her 12-page complaint, Sanders alleges the defendants violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Americans with Disabilities Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, and the Louisiana Whistleblower Protection Act.
“After filing a complaint concerning student C.B., an African American female over the age of 50, I continued to take ethical and professional actions to advocate not only for her disability rights but also for the rights of other students through May 15, 2025,” the complaint states.
“During my contracted employment period (Fall 2024-Spring 2025), I began experiencing documented discrimination or retaliation from members of the English Department.”
According to her filing, Sanders began her employment at the university in the English and philosophy department on Aug. 12, 2024 and was terminated in May 2025.
She claims she witnessed Dr. Leslie Malland, a white assistant professor, “verbally mistreat” a Black female student – and deny her approved and diagnosed medical accommodations – on Aug. 16, 2024.
Sanders contends she followed the “proper procedures” in bringing her concerns to the attention of an administrative assistant and the interim chair of the department.
However, when that failed, she claims she filed a complaint to the chief human resources officer.
“But, to no avail, since the initial incident that happened on Aug. 16, 2024 continued onward, until my nonrenewal/termination of my instructional contract on May 15, 2025, and onward,” her filing states. “All acts that I reported as either discrimination/retaliation against me or said student(s) were never resolved... following my formal complaints submitted on behalf of students.”
Sanders claims after engaging in protected advocacy, she experienced “escalating hostility, exclusion, interference with instructional duties, and retaliatory conduct.”
According to her complaint, Sanders’ contract was not renewed on May 15, 2025 – the same day she submitted a formal written complaint to university leadership and the board of supervisors reporting retaliation.
“Plaintiff was not provided meaningful notice of charges, explanation of reasons, a pre-termination hearing, or meaningful opportunity to challenge the decision,” the filing states.
She filed a charge with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission regarding the university’s conduct on Aug. 6, 2025.
She seeks back pay, lost employment benefits, front pay or reinstatement, nearly $242,000 in losses, a maximum of $300,000 in compensatory damages, $900,000 in punitive damages, and attorney’s fees.
Sanders is representing herself in the lawsuit.
U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana case number 3:26-cv-00245