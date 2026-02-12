PHILADELPHIA – A woman fired for falling asleep during her break is suing Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital, arguing her termination violates disabilities discrimination law.
Juanita Lawson filed suit last week in Philadelphia federal court, arguing the reason for her quick nap was the muscle relaxer prescribed for a workplace injury. She’d been at Jefferson Einstein for around nine months when she was told she and the hospital would “go their separate ways.”
“Plaintiff claims that Defendants discriminated against and terminated her because of her disability and/or because Defendants perceived Plaintiff as being disabled,” the suit says.
“Plaintiff claims actual discharge and seeks reinstatement.”
Lawson started as a patient care technician in June 2023 but was injured the following January. She was treated at the emergency department there and was seen later by a doctor who prescribed a muscle relaxer.
She was placed on light duty when she returned to work Feb. 6, 2024, but during her shift she felt drowsy. She’d taken the medication that morning.
She requested a break, during which she “dozed off,” the suit says. After her shift, she received a call that she was not to come back to work. On Feb. 19, 2024, she was fired, the suit says.
“At no time after Plaintiff’s return to work and prior to her termination did Defendants engage, or attempt to engage, in an interactive discussion with Plaintiff regarding Plaintiff’s disability, nor did they speak with her about reasonable workplace accommodations that Defendants could offer Plaintiff,” the suit says.
Lawson makes claims under the Americans with Disabilities Act and a similar Pennsylvania law. Catherine Lowry of Derek Smith Law Group represents her.