AUSTIN — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed suit against the people who allegedly operate an international abortion-by-mail enterprise that illegally ships abortion-inducing drugs into Texas in open defiance of state law.
The suit, filed in Galveston County District Court names Aid Access GmbH, Aid Access B.V. (collectively Aid Access), Remy Coeytaux, and Rebecca Gomperts as defendants.
“Aid Access is a notorious part of a growing network of out-of-state abortion traffickers that deliberately target Texas residents and defy this State’s duly enacted protections for unborn children and their mothers,” the suit states. “This illegal operation endangers the lives of unborn children and their mothers and must be stopped.”
According to its own website, Aid Access openly advertises that it provides “abortion services to all 50 U.S. states including Texas” and ships abortion-inducing drugs to “Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, El Paso, or anywhere else in the State of Texas.”
The organization further claims it has facilitated more than 200,000 abortions nationwide since 2018.
According to Paxton, Aid Access’s illegal conduct is not hypothetical and the unlawful shipments have had real and devastating consequences for Texas families.
In 2025, a Nueces County man allegedly used abortion-inducing drugs obtained from an out-of-state provider to secretly poison his girlfriend, resulting in the death of their unborn child.
Paxton says that despite tragedies like this, Aid Access continues to market and distribute abortion drugs to Texas residents in open defiance of Texas law.
“Every unborn child is a life worth protecting, and Texas law reflects that fundamental truth. Radicals sending abortion-inducing drugs into our state will be held accountable for ending innocent life,” he said. “My office will defend the lives of the unborn and relentlessly enforce our state’s pro-life laws against Aid Access and other radicals like it.”
In January 2026, Paxton announced a similar lawsuit against a Delaware-based nurse practitioner.