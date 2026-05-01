ST. LOUIS — A federal judge in the Eastern District of Missouri has denied a motion to remand a civil case involving Mid-America Freight Logistics and multiple defendants, ruling that the dispute properly belongs in federal court under diversity jurisdiction and that procedural challenges to removal were either without merit or moot.
In a March 31 opinion, memorandum and order, the court found that it has subject matter jurisdiction over the case, which allows federal courts to hear cases involving citizens of different U.S. states where at least one party is a citizen of a foreign state.
The court determined that Mid-America Freight Logistics is a citizen of Missouri, Texas and South Carolina, while defendant Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s London is a citizen of the United Kingdom, satisfying the requirements for diversity jurisdiction.
The case originated on July 1, 2025, when Mid-America Freight filed a petition in state court against Big Boy Freight, Qualitas Insurance Company and Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s London.
On Aug. 21, 2025, Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s removed the case to federal court, asserting diversity jurisdiction.
Mid-America Freight subsequently filed a motion to remand the case back to state court, arguing that removal was improper for two primary reasons.
First, the company contended that Qualitas Insurance Company, which had been served in the state court action, did not join in the notice of removal as required.
Second, the plaintiff argued that Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s failed to adequately establish its citizenship in the initial notice of removal, thereby failing to prove that diversity jurisdiction existed.
The court addressed the jurisdictional issue first, emphasizing that a case may only be removed to federal court if it could have originally been filed there.
It noted that the removing defendant bears the burden of establishing federal jurisdiction and must demonstrate complete diversity among the parties.
To resolve questions about citizenship, the court ordered Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s to file an amended notice of removal.
In that filing, the defendant clarified that the relevant syndicate consisted of a single underwriting member, MS Amlin Corporate Member Limited, a private limited company incorporated in the United Kingdom with its principal place of business in London.
Based on this information, the court concluded that the defendant is a foreign citizen for purposes of diversity jurisdiction.
The court also considered the citizenship of the other parties.
It noted that Qualitas Insurance Company is a citizen of California and that Big Boy Freight, though dissolved, was previously a California company.
The court concluded that complete diversity existed at the time of removal because the plaintiff’s citizenship differed from that of all defendants, including the foreign defendant.
Turning to the procedural issue, the court examined whether Qualitas’ failure to initially join in the notice of removal required remand.
While federal law generally requires all properly served defendants to consent to removal, the court cited precedent from the Eighth Circuit indicating that consent filed after removal may still be sufficient under certain circumstances.
In this case, Qualitas filed its written consent to removal 22 days after the notice of removal was filed.
The court found that this consent was timely and sufficient under applicable case law.
Additionally, the court noted that Mid-America Freight voluntarily dismissed Qualitas from the case shortly thereafter, rendering the issue of consent moot.
Because Qualitas is no longer a party, the court concluded that any alleged defect related to its consent no longer had legal significance.
The court further emphasized that the presence or absence of nominal or unnecessary parties does not control whether a case may proceed in federal court.
Based on these findings, the court denied Mid-America Freight’s motion to remand, allowing the case to proceed in federal court.
U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, Eastern Division case number: 4:25-cv-1258