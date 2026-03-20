KANSAS CITY — A federal judge has denied a request by State Farm Fire and Casualty Company to transfer a lawsuit over alleged storm damage from the Western District of Missouri to the Eastern District, finding the insurer failed to demonstrate that a change of venue was warranted.
In an order issued in the case, the court ruled that while the case could have been brought in either district, the balance of factors did not strongly support moving the litigation.
The lawsuit stems from a claim filed by Doleata Johnson, who alleges her property on Natural Bridge Road in St. Louis sustained damage from a severe hail and windstorm on April 1, 2024.
According to court records, the property was insured under a homeowner’s policy issued by State Farm. After investigating the claim, the insurer determined the damage amounted to $3,964.99 in replacement cost value.
Johnson disputed that assessment, asserting the company failed to identify the full extent of the damage and necessary repairs.
She submitted a demand for $146,533.40, which State Farm rejected, prompting her to file suit alleging breach of contract and vexatious refusal to pay under Missouri law.
State Farm sought to transfer the case to the Eastern District of Missouri under federal law governing venue changes, arguing that the events in question occurred in St. Louis and that relevant witnesses would likely be located there.
Johnson opposed the motion, contending her choice of forum should be respected and that the insurer had not met its burden.
In its analysis, the court acknowledged that the case could properly proceed in either district but noted that a plaintiff’s chosen forum is generally entitled to deference.
The judge found that the convenience of the parties did not favor transfer, noting that Johnson resides in St. Louis while State Farm is based in Illinois, and no indication that litigating in the Western District posed any greater burden for the company.
The court also considered the convenience of witnesses, which is typically a key factor in venue decisions.
While State Farm argued that witnesses such as neighbors or others familiar with the property would likely be located in St. Louis, the court found those claims speculative.
The insurer did not identify specific witnesses or detail the nature of their expected testimony. Additionally, the court noted that some witnesses may reside outside Missouri and that deposition procedures could mitigate any inconvenience.
As a result, the court concluded that witness-related concerns only minimally supported transferring the case.
The court observed that both districts are within Missouri, eliminating concerns about conflicting state laws or foreign jurisdictions. It also noted that the distance between the two courts, approximately 250 miles, was not significant enough to justify a transfer, particularly given available alternatives for obtaining testimony.
The court further rejected State Farm’s suggestion that Johnson engaged in forum shopping by filing in Jackson County.
The order stated that the insurer failed to provide evidence that the Western District would be more favorable to the plaintiff or that her choice was improper under Missouri law.
While acknowledging that travel costs for some witnesses might be lower if the case were heard in the Eastern District, the court determined that this single factor was insufficient to outweigh the deference given to the plaintiff’s selected venue and considerations of judicial efficiency.
Ultimately, the judge concluded that State Farm had not met its burden of proving that a transfer was justified under federal law. The motion to transfer venue was therefore denied, allowing the case to proceed in the Western District of Missouri.
U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri, Western Division case number: 26-cv-00001