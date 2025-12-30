ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County mother has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit alleging that a University City High School employee used unlawful and excessive force against her 16-year-old daughter, causing physical injuries and emotional harm during an encounter at the school in December 2022.
The lawsuit, filed December 9 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, names the University City School District, employee Derrick Colquitt, and an unidentified insurance company as defendants.
Crystal Moreland filed the action on behalf of her minor child, identified as C.H., alleging that Colquitt, who was employed as a coach at University City High School at the time, struck, pushed and forcibly restrained the student without legal justification, according to the suit.
The suit claims the actions violated C.H.’s constitutional rights under the Fourth Amendment, as well as district policies and Missouri law governing the use of physical restraint in schools.
The incident is alleged to have occurred on Dec. 8, 2022, while C.H., an African-American student, was attempting to enter the boys’ gym at the high school.
The complaint states that Colquitt stopped the student and later confronted her near a stairway as she attempted to leave the area.
The lawsuit alleges that Colquitt followed C.H., impeded her movement and began pushing her out of the stairway using an open hand on her upper body.
The filing further alleges that C.H. attempted to avoid Colquitt and resisted his contact, but that he struck her multiple times and placed her in a restrictive hold.
According to the complaint, Colquitt grabbed the student’s arms with enough force to cause scratches, broke her necklace and pushed her so forcefully that she was propelled from the stairway into the gym area.
The lawsuit states that throughout the encounter, C.H. repeatedly indicated that she did not consent to being touched.
The complaint asserts that at no point did Colquitt attempt to de-escalate the situation or allow the student to return to her classroom.
It further alleges that his actions were taken while he was performing his duties as a school district employee and within the scope of his employment.
The lawsuit outlines district policies and Missouri statutes governing restraint and seclusion, noting that physical restraint is permitted only when there is a clear, present and imminent risk to physical safety and when it is the least restrictive intervention available.
The complaint alleges that none of those conditions were met during the incident involving C.H.
As a result of the alleged physical contact, the lawsuit states that C.H. required medical care, incurred medical expenses and experienced pain, suffering, disruption to her education and loss of enjoyment of life.
The plaintiff is seeking compensatory damages in an amount to be determined at trial, as well as costs, attorney’s fees and other relief the court deems just and equitable. A jury trial has been demanded on all issues eligible for jury determination. The plaintiff is represented by Jonathan Savage in St. Louis.
U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri case number: 4:25-cv-01788