KANSAS CITY — A Missouri woman has filed a federal lawsuit against Menard’s, alleging she was subjected to humiliation, discrimination and retaliation after experiencing a visible medical incident while working at one of the company’s stores.
Lindsey Williams claims store managers forced her to remain on the sales floor while she was visibly bleeding through her clothing during an unexpected menstrual event, then yelled at her in front of customers and mocked her distress, according to the complaint filed last month in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri.
The lawsuit alleges the conduct created a hostile work environment and ultimately led to her resignation.
Williams, who worked as an assistant manager in the electrical department at a Menard store in Hollister, says the incident occurred on Feb. 28, 2025, during a morning shift.
According to the filing, blood “quickly and visibly soaked through” her clothing, prompting her to inform her supervisor and request to leave.
The complaint alleges that her department manager instructed her to remain at the store despite the situation.
The lawsuit further claims that when Williams escalated the issue to an assistant general manager, she was again denied permission to leave, even after the manager allegedly saw the condition of her clothing. At that point, the complaint states Williams was crying.
Instead of being allowed to leave or change, Williams alleges she was escorted to an aisle where the assistant general manager yelled at her in front of customers while she remained visibly distressed.
The complaint also alleges that another manager laughed during the incident. Williams says she was only permitted to leave after the interaction concluded and she indicated she understood management’s instructions.
The lawsuit characterizes the conduct as “humiliating and degrading” and claims it was directed at Williams because of a biological condition unique to her sex.
It further alleges that Menard’s management failed to take corrective action and knowingly allowed the situation to continue, making her working conditions intolerable.
Williams resigned the same day, stating in the complaint that no reasonable person would have felt comfortable returning to work after the incident.
She claims the experience caused significant emotional and financial harm, including the loss of her management career with the company and a relocation of her family back to Oklahoma.
In addition to the February 2025 incident, the complaint references a prior situation earlier that month in which Williams reported a customer for harassment and alleged stalking behavior.
The filing claims management downplayed the complaint, describing the customer’s actions as “flirting.”
The lawsuit alleges the later treatment Williams experienced was connected to her earlier complaint, forming the basis for retaliation claims.
The suit brings multiple claims under federal and state law, including alleged violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, the Missouri Human Rights Act and the Pregnant Workers’ Fairness Act.
Williams asserts she was subjected to sex discrimination, retaliation, a hostile work environment, constructive discharge, and failure to accommodate a medical condition.
Specifically, the complaint argues that menstruation qualifies as a condition related to reproductive health and that Williams’ request to leave or change clothes constituted a reasonable accommodation that was denied.
The filing also alleges that male employees would not have been subjected to similar treatment under comparable circumstances.
Williams is seeking damages, including back pay, compensatory and punitive damages, attorneys’ fees and other relief permitted under law. She has also requested a jury trial. Williams is represented by Paige Sparks of Sparks Legal; and Eric Di Giacomo of Pollard PLLC.
U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri case number: 6:26-cv-03164