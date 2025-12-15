CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General J.B. McCuskey co-led a coalition of AGs demanding AI software companies take steps to protect children and others from chatbots.
The 42-state coalition sent a letter December 9 to OpenAI, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other major artificial intelligence software production and distribution companies demanding more quality control and other safeguards over chatbot products.
The coalition is demanding the companies take stronger action to protect users who may not realize the dangers they can encounter on platforms where A.I. exists. The coalition points to numerous incidents of harm — particularly affecting vulnerable populations — involving unregulated interactions with chatbots.
“The tragedies involving A.I. that we have seen play out across the country are heartbreaking and should never happen,” McCuskey said. “Kids and parents know to be vigilant against real life bullies and predators, but the emergence of A.I. chatbots is a new and dangerous threat that they should not be battling alone.
“These platforms must do a better job to ensure their products are safe before releasing them to the public.”
In the letter to Anthropic, Apple, Chai AI, Character Technologies, Google, Luka, Meta, Microsoft, Nomi AI, OpenAI, Perplexity AI, Replika, and xAI, the AGs outline numerous safeguards that should be implemented, including robust safety testing, recall procedures, and clear warnings to consumers.
The coalition — led by McCuskey, Pennsylvania AG Dave Sunday, New Jersey AG Matthew Platkin and Massachusetts AG Andrea Joy Campbell — is asking for commitment to changes by January 16, 2026.
Among the tragedies outlined in the letter are the death of a 76-year-old New Jersey resident, the death of a 35-year-old Florida resident, the murder-suicide of a 56-year-old Connecticut resident and his 83-year-old mother, the suicide of a 14-year-old Florida resident and the suicide of a 16-year-old California resident.
McCuskey’s office says 72% of teenagers reported having interactions with an AI chatbot, and nearly 40% of parents with children ages 5 through 8, have reported that their child has used AI. Nearly three-quarters of parents are concerned about A.I.’s impact on children.
The coalition alleges that developers’ mission to be first may be happening while putting children’s health at risk.
“Our support for innovation and America’s leadership in A.I. does not extend to using our residents, especially children, as guinea pigs while A.I. companies experiment with new applications,” the letter states.
Joining the letter are the AGs from Alabama, Alaska, American Samoa, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, U.S. Virgin Islands, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wyoming.