CHARLESTON – A political action committee for the West Virginia trial attorneys says six of the seven candidates for two state Supreme Court seats are exceptionally well-qualified for the job.
LAWPAC, the political action committee of the West Virginia Association for Justice, made its announcement last week.
“It is highly unusual for LAWPAC to give its highest rating to more than one candidate in a judicial race, especially for the West Virginia Supreme Court,” said Timothy Bailey, chairman of the LAWPAC committee. “After interviewing this year’s candidates, we determined that we have six extremely well-qualified individuals, each of whom would be an exceptional justice on our state’s highest court.”
There are two state Supreme Court seats on the ballot this spring.
The first is to fill the seat vacated by last year’s retirement of Justice Beth Walker. Gov. Patrick Morrisey appointed former Fayette Circuit Court Judge Tom Ewing to fill that seat, and Ewing has filed to serve the rest of that term which runs through 2028.
The second is to fill the open seat created by the death of Justice Tim Armstead. Morrisey appointed attorney Gerald Titus to fill that seat, and Titus also has filed to serve the remainder of that term that runs through 2032.
For the District 2 seat, Ewing is being challenged by House of Delegates member Bill Flanigan, a Republican who represents Clarksburg.
In District 1, Titus is being challenged by Eastern Panhandle Circuit Judge Laura Faircloth, Raleigh Circuit Judge Todd Kirby, former Raleigh Circuit Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick and Sheehan, a Wheeling attorney.
Sheehan is the only candidate who didn’t get the rating from LAWPAC. Sheehan also recently filed a federal lawsuit claiming state Judicial Investigation Commission rules infringed upon his First Amendment right to free speech. A judge denied that motion last week.
“The six candidates are committed to our Constitution, the rule of law, and judicial independence,” Bailey said. “They each bring the experience and integrity that will allow them to serve with distinction on the West Virginia Supreme Court.
“Each will uphold the law fairly and faithfully. It is a privilege to give each of them our highest rating.”
The executive director of West Virginia Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse said the statewide legal reform group doesn’t make endorsements in judicial campaigns but had positive words for the incumbents.
“We believe there are three candidates this year who deserve to be recognized for their hard work in demonstrating fairness and integrity in their judicial rulings,” WVCALA’s Greg Thomas told The West Virginia Record. “Judge Dan Greear has done an exceptional job as the chief judge of the new Intermediate Appellate Court and has earned broad respect across the state as a fair jurist.
“Likewise, Justices Tom Ewing and Gerald Titus, the two new judges on the West Virginia State Supreme Court, have also filled their new roles very well and continue to be recognized as fair and impartial jurists. All three have demonstrated a strong commitment to upholding the rule of law.”
Greear is running for another term on the ICA, and he is being challenged by Kanawha County Family Court Judge Jim Douglas.
West Virginia judicial races are non-partisan and decided in the spring primary, which is scheduled for May 12.