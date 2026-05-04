ORLANDO — Multiple lawsuits filed in federal courts in Florida allege that several major baby food manufacturers and retailers knowingly sold products contaminated with toxic heavy metals, including lead and arsenic, resulting in serious and permanent neurological injuries to children who consumed them as infants.
The complaints, filed in the U.S. District Courts for the Southern and Middle Districts of Florida on April 9 and 10, name a range of companies, including Beech-Nut Nutrition Company, Gerber Products Company, Hain Celestial Group, Plum PBC, The Campbell’s Company and others, as defendants.
In some cases, additional companies such as Nurture, Sprout Foods, Neptune Wellness Solutions and Walmart are also included.
According to the filings, the defendants manufactured, marketed and sold baby food products that allegedly contained “dangerous levels” of toxic heavy metals.
The lawsuits claim the companies were aware that exposure to such substances in infancy is associated with brain damage and neurodevelopmental harm, but continued selling the products without adequate warnings to consumers.
Each case centers on a minor plaintiff who, through a parent or guardian, alleges that consuming the products as an infant led to lasting medical conditions.
The complaints describe children now living with neurological and developmental disorders, including autism spectrum disorder and, in some cases, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, along with other long-term impairments.
The lawsuits assert that the products were defective in multiple ways, including their design, manufacturing, labeling and marketing.
They further allege that product warnings were either nonexistent or insufficient to inform parents and caregivers about the presence of heavy metals or the potential health risks associated with exposure during infancy.
The plaintiffs claim that, had adequate warnings been provided, parents would not have purchased or used the products or would have taken steps to reduce exposure.
As a result of the alleged contamination, the children are said to have suffered permanent injuries requiring medical treatment and ongoing care, as well as pain, emotional distress and diminished quality of life.
The filings also reference broader concerns about heavy metals in baby food.
A 2019 report cited in the complaints found that 95% of tested baby foods contained toxic heavy metals, with many products containing more than one.
The report identified certain categories, such as rice-based snacks, infant rice cereal, fruit juices and some vegetables, as having particularly high levels.
In addition, the lawsuits cite findings consistent with U.S. Food and Drug Administration testing, which detected one or more toxic heavy metals in the majority of baby food samples it examined.
The complaints further allege that, for a large portion of products, federal regulators had not established enforceable limits or clear guidance on acceptable levels of these substances.
Congressional investigations are also referenced, with reports indicating that toxic heavy metals were found at “significant levels” in numerous commercial baby food products and that some manufacturers had internal testing data reflecting contamination.
The plaintiffs are seeking damages exceeding $75,000 and are requesting jury trials. They argue the lawsuits are intended not only to secure compensation for affected children but also to hold companies accountable and deter similar conduct in the future. They are represented by Eli Hare of DiCello Levit in Birmingham, Ala.
U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida case numbers: 0:26-cv-61033, 0:26-cv-61052; U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida case numbers: 6:26-cv-00797, 6:26-cv-00798