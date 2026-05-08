OCALA, Fla. – A Clermont woman who has autism alleges Tractor Supply discriminated and retaliated against her due to her diagnosis.
Zophia Kneiss filed her lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.
In her 28-page complaint against defendant Tractor Supply Company, Kneiss alleges the company violated the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, the federal Civil Rights Act, and the Florida Civil Rights Act.
“Defendant’s actions demonstrate a deliberate indifference to Plaintiff's civil rights and a pattern of discriminatory conduct designed to force her constructive discharge rather than provide the reasonable accommodations required by law and afford her equal treatment regardless of her disability and sex,” the complaint states.
Constructive discharge, in legal terms, refers to an employee's resignation being treated as if they were fired, even though they technically quit. This happens when an employer creates working conditions so intolerable that a reasonable person would feel compelled to resign.
Kneiss, 51, was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, Complex PTSD, and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.
“These disabilities substantially limit one or more of her major life activities, including but not limited to social communication, concentration, and stress management,” the filing states.
From November 2024 to Dec. 17, 2025, Kneiss was employed as a part-time team member at a retail store in Groveland, Florida. Her duties included sales floor work, restocking, customer relations, and cashier responsibilities.
“At all times material herein, Defendant was aware of Plaintiff’s disabilities, including her Autism Spectrum Disorder, PTSD, Complex PTSD, and ADHD,” the filing states.
“Throughout her employment, Defendant systematically faulted Plaintiff for her tone of voice and social communication differences, which are inherent traits of autism and protected characteristics under the ADA.”
Kneiss claims, on numerous occasions, she formally requested reasonable accommodations for her disabilities so she could perform her job functions “effectively.”
For instance, in January 2025, she submitted comprehensive medical documentation to Alight, Tractor Supply’s third-party disability administrator, to support her accommodation requests. The healthcare provider documentation specifically stated that, “Patient needs routine set schedule weekly; straight forward 1:1 communication; advocate for autism; additional hands on training.”
In March 2025, Tractor Supply finally approved limited accommodations for Kneiss, including: a consistent workweek with a minimum of 11 hours per week and 15-minute bi-weekly meetings with the store manager.
Kneiss contends “critical accommodations” such as an autism advocate and additional hands-on training were never provided despite being specifically requested by her healthcare provider.
In June 2025, Kneiss again requested additional accommodations, including sensory breaks every two hours for 15 minutes each.
“This accommodation was approved, but the previously promised accommodations of forklift certification, autism advocate, and additional hands-on training were still never provided despite repeated promises,” the complaint states.
Later that fall, following Kneiss’ repeated requests for accommodations and complaints about discrimination, Tractor Supply “severely reduced” her schedule to a single two-hour shift per week, she alleges.
As a result of the reduction in hours, Kneiss alleges she was denied medical insurance. Male employees, she argues, received more hours and maintained their benefits.
“The workplace mobbing and toxic environment created by Defendant's failure to address discrimination and retaliation caused Plaintiff significant emotional distress and mental health deterioration,” the filing states.
“Plaintiff has suffered and continues to suffer documented emotional distress and severe depression lasting over a year, loss of work opportunities due to lack of self-confidence, family relationship difficulties, and financial losses from missed appointments due to workplace stress.”
Kneiss seeks back pay, front pay or reinstatement, compensatory damages, pre-judgment and post-judgment interest, and attorneys’ fees.
Imler Law in Lutz, Florida, is representing Kneiss in the action.