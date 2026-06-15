LAFAYETTE, La. – A Connecticut-based biotechnology company wants a lawsuit filed against it over alleged negligent genetic testing moved to a Louisiana federal court.
Defendant GeneDx LLC filed its four-page removal notice last month in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.
It seeks to move a lawsuit filed by plaintiffs David and Minette Judice Guidry, on behalf of their minor child, in April 2026 from the 15th Judicial District Court for the Parish of Lafayette.
GeneDx argues the lawsuit should be removed based on federal diversity jurisdiction.
Such jurisdiction allows federal courts to hear civil lawsuits that do not involve federal laws, as long as every plaintiff is a citizen of a different state than every defendant and the value of the claim must exceed $75,000.
In this case, the plaintiffs allege their minor child was misdiagnosed with epilepsy and placed on medication to treat the condition in December 2024.
They contend that after a corrected diagnosis was made, their child had suffered “substantial” injury and damage as a result of the delay, which was allegedly caused by GeneDx’s negligence.
“Defendant, GeneDx LLC, either lacked the degree of knowledge or skill required or failed to exercise the degree of care ordinarily exercised by health care providers practicing in the State of Louisiana under similar circumstances and failed to exercise the appropriate standard of care for its particular specialty and also failed to use reasonable care and diligence along with the best judgment in the application of that skill and further, as a proximate result of this lack of knowledge or skill and the failure to exercise the degree of care, David and Minette Judice Guidry, individually and OBO their minor child, B.O.G., suffered that would not otherwise have been incurred,” the couple’s complaint states.
GeneDx argues there is complete diversity of citizenship, with the couple being Louisiana residents and its company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
It also contends the amount in controversy requirement is satisfied, as the couple have issued a settlement demand in excess of $75,000.
Deutsch Kerrigan LLP in New Orleans is representing GeneDx in the lawsuit. Kenneth D. St. Pé in Lafayette is representing the plaintiffs. Judge David C. Joseph of the Western District of Louisiana has been assigned the case.