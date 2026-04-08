GETTYSBURG, Pa. – A Gettysburg charter school faces claims it knew a therapist it hired had been accused of sexual assault and continued exposing children to him.
This week’s lawsuit against Gettysburg Montessori Charter School comes a month after David Mitchell was sentenced to 22-56 months in prison, following guilty pleas to indecent assault of a juvenile and institutional sexual contact.
Children were sent to Mitchell’s home for art-therapy sessions, during which he allegedly sexually abused them. By January 2025, the school informed one of plaintiffs’ mothers that those therapy sessions would be videotaped and an assistant would be present.
The suit says Gettysburg Montessori knew of accusations against Mitchell but did not remove him from his role. It is filed on behalf of two girls who allege they were sexually abused during therapy sessions.
“These allegations raise serious concerns about who is permitted to work closely with children,” said Nathaniel Foote, partner at Andreozzi + Foote, which filed the case.
“When institutions ignore warning signs, they put children directly in harm’s way. Basic safeguards exist for a reason, and when they are disregarded, the consequences can be life-altering.”
Gettysburg Montessori is sued for how it screened, trained and supervised individuals working with minors. The school ignored warning signs and failed to report Mitchell to authorities, the suit says.
Under the state Child Protective Services law, it was required to report suspected sexual abuse, lawyers say. Mitchell is also sued for his alleged actions, as his company Mitchell Counseling.