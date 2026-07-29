CHARLESTON – Trial dates have been set in five civil lawsuits by former Chuck E. Cheese’s employees who claim they endured ongoing sexual harassment on the job.
The five lawsuits were filed in 2024 and 2025 in Kanawha Circuit Court by former employees of the pizza chain’s South Charleston location. CEC Entertainment LLC doing business as Chuck E. Cheese’s and manager Ryan Slade were named as defendants in the lawsuits, one of which was filed by a woman who claims she was sexually harassed while pregnant.
Kylie M. Wright’s case, filed in 2024, has a trial date set for September 14. Mary E. Smith’s case, filed in 2025, is scheduled for trial October 19. Kelsie L. Vasquez’s case, filed in 2025, has a trial scheduled to begin December 14. Ian Cooper’s case, filed in 2025, has a trial date of January 18, 2027. And Zea J. Wilfong’s case, filed in 2025, is set to go to trial February 22, 2027.
Attorney Todd Bailess is representing the former employees in the cases.
“No woman should have to endure sexual harassment in the workplace while pregnant, especially at a restaurant that promotes a safe and family-friendly environment,” Bailess previously told The West Virginia Record. “Chuck E. Cheese ignored the red flags and continued to allow a known sexual harasser to serve as its general manager.
“In doing so, Chuck E. Cheese betrayed the trust of Ms. Wilfong, its employees, and its customers.”
The complaints allege Slade physically and verbally harassed the former employees, and some of the complaints say co-worker Dakota Harper did as well. In his complaint, Cooper says he was a victim of retaliation after he complained to upper management about Slade’s conduct.
The plaintiffs accuse the defendants of sexual harassment and of creating a hostile work environment. They say they suffered loss of dignity, embarrassment, humiliation, aggravation and emotional distress.
They seek compensatory damages, punitive damages, pre- and post-judgment interests, court costs, attorney fees and other relief.
The plaintiffs are being represented by Bailess, Jodi R. Durham and Cory B. Lowe of Bailess Law Firm in Charleston.
Kanawha Circuit Court case numbers 24-C-898 (Wright), 25-C-171 (Cooper), 25-C-229 (Vasquez), 25-C-306 (Smith) and 25-C-1046 (Wilfong)