CHARLESTON – Bill Flanigan says his experience both inside and outside of the courtroom makes him the best candidate for the state Supreme Court.
Flanigan represents Ohio County as a Republican in the state House of Delegates. He previously represented Monongalia County as well.
He is seeking the Supreme Court seat currently occupied by Justice Tom Ewing, who is his lone opponent in the race. The nonpartisan race will be decided in the May 12 primary election.
Flanigan was born and raised in Harrison County. He and his wife have been married for 30 years, and they have three “tremendous” children.
As an attorney, Flanigan says he has dedicated his career to upholding the rule of law, protecting individual rights and ensuring fairness in the justice system.
“My campaign is about restoring trust and reinforcing the idea that justice should be fair, impartial, and accessible to every West Virginian,” Flanigan told The West Virginia Record. “I’m committed to serving with integrity and putting the law above politics.
“My experience both inside and outside the courtroom has shaped a practical understanding of how judicial decisions impact real people. My experience as a delegate has provided invaluable experience crafting, amending and debating our laws.”
He says he brings a combination of legal experience, independence and a commitment to fairness.
“I understand both the letter of the law and its real-world consequences, and I’m not afraid to make difficult decisions grounded in principle,” Flanigan said. “Having served in the House twice, I also have a proven record standing up for the Constitution, often voting against party politics if bills failed to meet constitutional muster and amendments failed to correct those defects.
“I never chose political optics over the constitution, and I never will.”
Flanigan says the qualities he would bring to the job are integrity, impartiality, work ethic and a deep respect and understanding of the Constitution.
“I also bring a willingness to listen, a disciplined approach to legal analysis and transparency in decision-making,” he said. “My (judicial) philosophy is rooted in applying the law as written – nothing more and nothing less – as well as respecting precedent and exercising judicial restraint.
“Judges should not legislate from the bench but should interpret the law faithfully and consistently.”
Flanigan said he sees the role of the Supreme Court is to ensure justice is applied evenly across the state, to interpret the law and to act as a check on the other branches of government while maintaining public trust.
“The court has taken meaningful steps toward improving transparency and accountability in recent years, and it continues to serve as an important safeguard for the rule of law,” he said. “Consistency and clarity in decisions can always be improved. I would work to ensure opinions are well-reasoned and accessible, and support measures that increase public confidence and efficiency.”
Given the small and close-knit West Virginia legal community, Flanigan said he’d handle any conflicts of interest appropriately.
“Transparency and strict adherence to recusal standards are essential,” he said. “If there is any reasonable question of impartiality, I would step aside to preserve the integrity of the court.”