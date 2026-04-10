AUSTIN - The State Bar of Texas has released its latest disciplinary actions report, showing that a slew of disciplinary cases brought against an Austin attorney led to his disbarment.
On Jan. 30, Michael Nelson, Jr. was disbarred by an evidentiary panel of the District 9 Grievance Committee.
“The issuance of the disbarment was related to six disciplinary cases initiated by complaints that were filed against him predominantly by his former clients,” the report states. “The evidentiary panel found that in all six disciplinary cases, Nelson neglected the legal matters entrusted to him by his clients.”
Additionally, the panel found that Nelson failed to timely furnish to the Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel a response to each complaint as required by the Texas Rules of Disciplinary Procedure.
In four of the six disciplinary cases, the panel found that Nelson failed to keep his clients informed about the status of their legal matters and failed to promptly comply with reasonable requests for information.
Furthermore, in three of the six disciplinary cases, the panel found that Nelson failed to explain matters to the extent reasonably necessary to permit his clients to make informed decisions regarding the representation.
Finally, in three of the six disciplinary cases, the panel found that upon termination of representation, Nelson failed to take reasonable steps to protect the clients’ interests, such as allowing them time to employ other counsel, surrendering papers and property to the clients, and refunding any advance payments of fees that he had not earned.
Nelson was ordered to pay $11,900 in restitution and $13,406.67 in attorneys’ fees.
The Bar’s report also shows that one attorney opted to resign in lieu of discipline.
On Jan.16, the Supreme Court of Texas accepted the resignation of Gregory Simmons of Cypress. At the time of his resignation, there were two pending disciplinary actions alleging that Simmons neglected his clients’ cases.