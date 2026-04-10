ST. LOUIS — A Missouri lawmaker says powerful testimony from adult survivors of child sexual abuse has been the driving force behind legislation aimed at expanding the time victims have to file civil lawsuits, calling the measure part of a broader national movement to strengthen survivors’ access to justice.
The proposal, House Bill 1664, would extend the statute of limitations and incorporate a “discovery rule,” allowing survivors to file claims within a certain period after recognizing the psychological harm caused by abuse.
According to House Rep. Brian Seitz (R-Branson), years of advocacy from survivors and support organizations played a central role in shaping both the legislation and the bipartisan support it has received.
“In the years that I have run this legislation, the advocacy and testimony of adult survivors of child sexual abuse have touched my heart and shaped my resolve to be their voice in the Missouri State Capitol,” Seitz said in an interview with The St. Louis Record. “The plethora of testimony, especially in the earlier presentations of this bill before committees, has greatly influenced House members, from both sides of the aisle, to champion this legislation.”
The measure follows a growing trend nationwide, as states revisit statutes of limitations for child sexual abuse cases. Supporters argue that survivors often need decades to process trauma before coming forward.
Seitz pointed to research indicating that, particularly among male survivors, it can take until ages 52 to 54 to confront the psychological effects of abuse fully.
“That has given me the impetus to seek an even greater increase in the statute of limitations,” Seitz said.
The proposed discovery rule is intended to address those delayed timelines by allowing courts to consider when a survivor becomes aware of the harm caused by abuse.
While acknowledging that judicial interpretation will ultimately shape how the rule is applied, Seitz expressed confidence that courts would view the measure favorably if challenged, citing the subject matter and related legislative efforts such as House Joint Resolution 130, which seeks limited retroactivity in abuse cases.
Despite growing public awareness, Seitz said barriers remain for survivors seeking justice. Cultural stigma and feelings of shame — often instilled by abusers — continue to discourage some victims from speaking out, though attitudes toward mental health are beginning to shift.
“There is still a stigma that people might not be encouraged to ‘speak out’ due to a sense of shame, often created by the abuser as a control mechanism, but that is dissipating,” the lawmaker said.
The bill has faced some hesitation, particularly tied to broader tort reform provisions included in the legislation.
However, Seitz said opposition has largely subsided, with critics stepping back during House debate while some concerns persist.
“I have attempted to put continued focus upon the victims’ portion of the legislation,” Seitz said.
Looking ahead, the proposal may encounter challenges in the Missouri Senate, where the lawmaker identified lobbying interests as a potential obstacle.
“The biggest hurdle in the Senate could be entrenched lobby groups, those who recognize the importance of the legislation but are ‘protecting their turf,’” Seitz said.
If enacted, success would not be measured solely by the number of lawsuits filed, but by whether survivors feel empowered to come forward.
“Success will be measured in the fact that adult victims of childhood sexual abuse will be emboldened to speak out and commence the healing process,” Seitz said.
The legislation is part of what the lawmaker described as an ongoing effort to expand survivor-focused reforms in Missouri law. Future priorities include pursuing retroactivity for civil cases, which would allow previously time-barred claims to move forward.
“I am proud to lead the charge for more expansive survivor-focused reforms in Missouri,” Seitz said. “I am the victim’s voice.”